Kim Kardashian is ‘worried’ about how split from Kanye West will affect their kids

There has been a lot of chatter in the media recently about Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s impending divorce.

The power couple has had their share of ups and downs during their six-year marriage, but now it seems things are beyond repair.

At least that’s what sources are saying.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Neither Kanye nor Kim has made any announcement about a potential split, but it is reportedly only a matter of time before the news becomes official.

It seems, however, that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is having concerns about how their four kids will fair if she decides to split permanently from the controversial rapper.

Kim is concerned for her kids

It seems the KKW Beauty founder is having some trepidation about how her kids will cope if she decides to split from her husband.

The famous couple has four kids together, 7-year-old North, 5-year-old Saint as well as Chicago who is set to turn 3 in a few days, and their youngest Psalm who is only a year old.

Read More Kanye West debuts new Yeezy with free shoes and Chicago Sunday Service news: Twitter goes wild

According to a report from People, “The children are very important to Kim” and “she is worried about what a permanent split will be like for all of them concerning their well being,” as claimed by an insider.

Furthermore, the source alleged that “she is asking others for advice on how to do this.”

It seems the 40-year-old reality TV star is trying to retain some level of normalcy around her kids.

“But for the past few months and even longer, trying to be a normal family has been challenging and frustrating. She wants to move on,” noted the source.

Is there any hope for Kim and Kanye?

While reports have been running rampant that a divorce is inevitable between Kim and Kanye, we’re still waiting for the official word.

But since the brunette beauty is concerned for her kids, is there any hope that they can salvage the marriage?

Another source told the media outlet that the couple is at the point of no return.

“Kim and Kanye’s marriage is beyond repair,” said the insider.

They added, “Kim is over Kanye’s chaos, and at this point, she just wants to focus on the kids and her own life.”

The source also shared a bit more insight into why the two celebrities just can’t seem to make their marriage work.

The insider purported, “They are just not on the same page when it comes to their future as a family… And Kim is okay with it. She will do everything she can for the kids to have a great relationship with Kanye — she just doesn’t want to be married to him.”

Do you believe that Kim and Kanye are on the path to divorce?

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns to E! in 2021.