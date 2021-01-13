Kim Kardashian shares photo on Instagram without her wedding ring — Is KUWTK star confirming divorce?

Just a week ago, reality TV star Kim Kardashian was seen wearing her wedding ring, but more recently, it appears she may have ditched it as rumors continue to swirl about her marriage to Kanye West.

Sources have claimed that their divorce is on the way, as Kim and Kanye have spent much more time apart from one another, and Kim is preparing for the settlement.

Now, a recent series of social media images show Kim Kardashian without her wedding ring on, leading to speculation that maybe the divorce announcement is coming soon.

Kim shares IG photos sans wedding ring

Kim Kardashian knows how to grab attention, as the reality TV star is also a major social media influencer. On Monday, January 11, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star gave her fans a few provocative photos to check out.

In the images, Kim K shows off several items from the Skims hosiery collection before the January 14 product launch.

“We’re changing the game and launching gravity defying tights and hoisery solutions that sculpt, smooth and never lose their shape,” the KUWTK star said in the caption on her IG post.

The second image in her Instagram photo series (below) is what raised many eyebrows, though, not just for the nude sports bra and matching tights, but due to the lack of a wedding ring on Kim’s hand.

Just like many of her social media posts, Kim’s IG post above racked up the Likes with over 4.5 million and counting, as of this writing.

In addition to compliments on her hosiery looks, there were also comments questioning her relationship status.

“She’s not wearing her wedding ring,” someone pointed out.

“You’re really hiding those hands in the photos 👀,” another commenter mentioned.

“Damn Kim soooo I heard you’re single 👀,” one commenter said.

“Single looks good on you!🌟” yet another person commented.

It’s been noted by US Weekly that Kim shared a few other Instagram Story videos recently wearing that same lingerie from above. The video of her in the nude sports bra and tights has her without her wedding band or her engagement ring on.

Another video, featuring Kim in the black hosiery, has her wearing two gold rings on her right hand.

On January 4, Kim was spotted wearing her wedding band as she was out in Los Angeles. However, Kim reportedly removed her ring the same day to pose for a since-deleted photo for her Skims collection.

Apparently, Kim also was not wearing any ring during her family’s Christmas Eve celebration last month. Husband Kanye West appeared not to be part of that family gathering either, based on the various social media shares.

Has Kim and Kanye’s divorce been confirmed?

A report arrived last Friday that the Kardashians celebrated the filming of the final episode of their long-running reality TV series, Keeping Up With the Kardashians. The celebration featured many of the cast and crew, including Kim, her famous sisters, and other family members.

However, Kanye West was noticeably absent, and sources have indicated that he wants nothing to do with the Kardashians’ reality TV lifestyle.

His absence further boosted those divorce rumors, too, as it’s been heavily reported that Kanye is spending his time away at his Wyoming ranch. Meanwhile, Kim has been staying with their four kids in Los Angeles, California.

Kim and Kanye have reportedly been having issues since at least July 2020. Those issues reportedly stemmed from West’s presidential campaign and Twitter rants, where he made revelations and allegations about Kim, her mother Kris Jenner, and his marriage.

In recent months, there have been many different sources and reports explaining what is going on, with some claiming the couple had a major fight in December. At least one other source was saying they are still trying to work things out in counseling.

Last week, several publications citing unnamed sources revealed that a “divorce is imminent” between Kanye West and Kim Kardashian. However, those were merely sources disclosing possible information, and not Kanye and Kim revealing it themselves.

The couple also has to worry about their children, and divvying up property for a settlement including a multimillion-dollar home in Calabasas.

Another source said that Kim is “waiting for the right time” to make the divorce announcement publicly, and others indicate she may be trying to control the PR of it all. As of now, until a statement arrives, Kim has yet to confirm anything, though.

