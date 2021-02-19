Kim Kardashian ‘extremely stressed out’ amid split from Kanye West

Kim Kardashian is stressed over marriage woes. Pic credit:E!

It seems Kanye West is not the only one struggling with the breakup of his marriage.

We recently shared that Kanye is not handling the split from his wife very well.

But, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is not taking the breakup from her husband very well either.

Rumors have been running wild in the past few months that Kim is on the verge of filing for divorce from her husband.

The two are no longer living together as Kim remains in her Calabasas home with the kids while Kanye spends his time in Wyoming.

Although Kim is the one pulling the plug on her marriage, that doesn’t mean she’s not hurt about the situation.

Matter of fact, sources close to the family have shared that the mom-of-four is having some issues with the stressful situation.

Kim Kardashian is very stressed about split from Kanye West

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star might seem cool, calm and collected on the surface.

Despite rumors about her divorce, the Skims founder has been posting a ton of sexy images on social media, looking happier than ever– and without her wedding ring no less.

However, things are not often as they appear, and in this case, the 40-year-old is having a more difficult time than she’s been letting on.

One source revealed to ET that “Kim and Kanye are trying their best to keep their relationship issues a private matter, especially for the sake of the kids.”

“Kim is extremely stressed out right now,” continued the insider. “Between taking care of their children, studying to become a lawyer, and figuring out her situation with Kanye in the best way possible for both their kids and for him and his mental state.”

Kim Kardashian still loves and supports Kanye West

The insider also shared a few more details about what’s been going on with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star.

“Kim definitely has all of her ducks in a row with regards to the kids and financials in case she decides to officially file [for divorce],” another source told the media outlet earlier this month.

However, “Kim still loves and supports Kanye and wants the best for him and their entire family. They are obviously still evaluating what that looks like exactly, but Kim is prepared across the board for anything that might come her way. “

It also seems the reality TV personality is concerned about her husband’s state of mind, which might explain why she has not yet filed the divorce papers.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians Season 20 premieres on Thursday, March 18 at 8/7c on E!.