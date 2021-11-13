Kendall Jenner shows off major skin while attending a wedding with Hailey Bieber

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber attended their close friend, Lauren Perez’s wedding in November 2021. Pic Credit: @haileybieber/Instagram

Kendall Jenner recently sizzled in a little black dress with her friend, Hailey Bieber.

The 26-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has kept a low profile since Travis Scott’s fatal Astroworld Festival. However, Jenner decided to share some moments from one of her friend’s weddings.

In addition to Bieber, some of the 818 Tequila’s model squad also made an appearance at the event.

Kendall Jenner wore a revealing dress that showed off her abs

On Thursday, November 11, Jenner celebrated her best friend, Lauren Perez’s wedding. While attending the event, she posted several photos and videos to her Instagram Stories.

The first few posts showed Perez in her wedding gown. In another post, the bride and her groom stood at the altar while Jenner took a photo.

Following the model’s pictures, she shared a boomerang in a bathroom with Bieber and Bella Hadid. As she posed in the video with her friends, Jenner wore a black, strapless gown with slits down its front.

The slits were triangular and narrowed down the middle. Jenner’s dress showed off her abdomen and chest as she leaned on Bieber.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s post came days after she and Kylie Jenner attended Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival. During the event, eight people died, and several more were injured. Jenner released a statement regarding the fatalities via Instagram, per Buzzfeed.

Pic credit: @kendalljenner/Instagram

Who is Kendall Jenner’s best friend, Lauren Perez?

Since the beginning of KUWTK, the friends of the Kardashian-Jenners have gained notoriety from their time on the show. Although she’s never been a series regular, Perez and Jenner are longtime friends.

According to Bustle, some fans even shipped the couple to be an item. However, Jenner and Devin Booker have been together since July 2020. Additionally, Perez and her husband, David Waltzer, became engaged in December 2019.

Jenner’s friend is a content creator and entrepreneur. She’s also verified on Instagram and has 369,000 followers. According to The Focus, Perez collaborated with brands such as Alo Yoga and Khloe’s denim line, Good American.

As for her new husband, Waltzer works in music as a manager for Electric Feel Entertainment. Some of the artists signed to Electric include Post Malone, 24kGoldn, and Iann Dior. The pair began dating around 2018 and quarantined together amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“HBD to my oyster bay legend… No one else I’d want to share germs with 💕” Perez said on Instagram in April 2020.