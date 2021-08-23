Kylie Jenner’s due date: When is baby no. 2 with Travis Scott going to be born?

Kylie Jenner is pregnant with her second child, and her due date is sooner than fans might expect. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Kylie Jenner is pregnant with her second child. Even though the news only broke recently, Kylie is already well into her pregnancy.

She reportedly just finished up her first trimester and is heading into her second.

“Kylie is just past the three-month mark and the pregnancy is going smoothly,” an insider reveals to Life & Style.

When is Kylie Jenner’s second baby’s due date?

This means that if Kylie’s pregnancy is nine months to a T, her second baby will be born in February just like his or her big sister Stormi.

This means Stormi and her little brother or sister will be almost exactly four years apart.

This is Kylie’s second pregnancy with Travis Scott. Even though the two had broken up after she had their child, Stormi, the two reportedly revealed they were giving their relationship another shot last month, and now it’s clear why.

It makes sense that the news came out now since she’s past the first trimester, which is the most common point of a pregnancy when the mother would miscarry.

For Kylie’s last pregnancy, she tried to keep it as hidden as possible. However, it seems that this time around, the cat’s out of the bag.

It’s unclear whether she’ll decide to lean into it and post-pregnancy updates on social media or try to keep out of the spotlight again.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s relationship history

Kylie and Travis, like many of the Kardashian sisters’ relationships, have a long and complicated history.

Kylie and Travis first revealed that they were dating in April 2017, shortly after her split with Tyga.

They then welcomed their daughter Stormi into the world in February 2018.

The couple then dated on and off as they tried to raise Stormi together. However, they officially called it quits in October 2019.

Even though they were no longer romantically together, the two worked hard to co-parent Stormi in a cordial way.

The two sparked rumors that they were back together in 2020, which the Kardashian family denied.

However, they were spotted together in May 2021 and have now admitted to being back together with their second child on the way.

It seems that, for the time being, Kylie, Travis, Stormi and baby number two will be one, big happy family.

Even though Kylie is pregnant, that doesn’t mean she isn’t still hard at work.

Kylie recently revealed that she has some exciting installments coming from her swimwear line.

Meanwhile, fans are eagerly awaiting for Travis to drop his new single Utopia.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians ended its 20-season run in June 2021 on E!