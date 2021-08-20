Kylie Jenner pregnant — KUWTK alum expecting baby no. 2 with Travis Scott but will she hide it this time?

Stormi Webster is going to be a big sister. Pic credit: @KylieJenner/Instagram and E!

Kylie Jenner is pregnant! The Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum is expecting baby number two with Travis Scott, and fans can’t help but wonder if she will hide her pregnancy this time around.

It’s no secret that Kylie has intended to give Stormi Webster a sibling. The Kylie Cosmetics founder has previously shared that Stormi would not grow up as an only child.

Family is extremely important to the entire Kardashian and Jenner clan, so it’s no wonder Kylie wants to give her daughter that sibling dynamic she has with her brothers and sisters.

Page Six was the first to break the news that Kylie was expecting her second child with Travis.

Caitlyn Jenner revealed to the outlet she will soon have 19 grandchildren because one of her children was expanding their family. No, Caitlyn didn’t name Kylie as the one pregnant.

However, TMZ has confirmed from a source close to Kylie and Travis that she is with child. The unnamed insider spilled that Kylie is very early stages of pregnancy and does not yet know the sex of the baby.

TMZ’s source did not share when Kylie is due, only that in 2022, Stormi will be a big sister.

Will Kylie hide her pregnancy again?

Since neither Kylie nor Travis has commented on the pregnancy news, the rumor mill is buzzing she will keep the pregnancy hidden again. Kylie stayed out of the limelight when she was expecting Stormi, holding up in her estate to keep the paparazzi at bay.

Social media sleuths have done some digging, and all signs point to Kylie keeping baby number two a secret.

Kylie didn’t post any photos or videos of her from her birthday celebration. The billionaire always shares pictures from her glamorous birthday trips or parties. All tributes from Kylie’s family and friends featured old photos of her, too, adding more fuel to the fire she’s hiding her pregnancy.

The pictures Kylie has posted on social media recently are believed to be old pictures used as decoys. Remember, she already hid one pregnancy; Kylie knows exactly what to do to keep fans guessing when it comes to her expecting.

Earlier this summer, Kylie was spotted sporting baggy clothes while she was vacationing in Idaho. When Kylie was pregnant with Stormi, her style changed from super tight and sexy clothes to baggy. Kylie returning to baggy clothes means she could be hiding her bump.

Do you think Kylie will hide her pregnancy again?