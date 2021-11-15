5 times the Kardashians almost got canceled

The Kardashian-Jenners have had several close calls through the years. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/Carrie-nelson

The Kardashians have almost lost their reality TV reign multiple times.

Since Keeping Up With the Kardashians aired in 2007, the family has shared their lives with millions of viewers. Many of them, such as Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian, got married on the show. Additionally, all of the siblings became parents throughout the show’s 20 seasons.

During KUWTK, the family experienced as many highs as they did lows. Here are five moments the Kar-Jenners almost got canceled by their fans.

1.Kylie Jenner and the Kardashians were under fire after Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival

In June 2021, the Kardashians aired KUWTK’s final episode. However, they shared with their fans that they planned on returning to reality TV via Hulu. Later, in September 2021, the family reunited to film the show, which is set to air in 2022.

One of the storylines on the Kardashians’ new show is Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy. The beauty mogul announced that she and her boyfriend, Travis Scott, are expecting their second child together. Weeks after multiple fans celebrated the couple’s news, they made headlines for different reasons. In November 2021, while attending Scott’s Astroworld Festival in Houston, a crowd surge caused at least eight fatalities and more injuries.

According to the New York Post, Scott faces approximately 100 lawsuits for his alleged role in the festival. Several concertgoers accused the “Antidote” rapper of not stopping the concert to help the victims.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In addition to Scott, many social media commenters claimed the Kardashians were “tone-deaf” about the festival. One week after the event, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kris Jenner, and Rob Kardashian kept the controversy away from their Instagram accounts.

Instead, they posted outfit photos and celebrated several birthdays, including Dream Kardashian and Jenner’s partner, Corey Gamble. However, with public statements, Kylie, Kendall Jenner, and Kim Kardashian shared their support for the victims and their families.

Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

“Travis and I are broken and devastated,” Kylie wrote. “My thoughts and prayers are with all who lost their lives, were injured, or were affected in any way by yesterday’s events. And also for Travis who I know cares deeply for his fans and the Houston community.

2. Kendall Jenner’s Pepsi campaign

Kendall’s Pepsi commercial didn’t resonate with many fans. According to The Washington Post, both the model and the drink company became accused of trivializing the Black Lives Matter movement and other protestors. During an episode of Keeping Up, Kendall expressed how badly she felt about the campaign.

Throughout their fame, Kendall Jenner has seemingly been the calmest member of the Kar-Jenner family. But, in 2017, one of her professional decisions nearly ended her modeling career. While working with Pepsi on an advertising campaign, Kendall appeared as a protester who confronted a police officer and offered him a can of soda as a peace offering.

In the ad, she’s wearing a denim outfit as she smiles to the beat of “Lions” by Skip Marley. While working with Pepsi on an advertising campaign, Kendall appeared as a protester who confronted a police officer and offered him a can of soda as a peace offering. In the ad, she’s wearing a denim outfit as she smiles to the beat of “Lions” by Skip Marley.

“I trusted everyone. I trusted the teams,” she told the camera. “But after I saw the reaction and I read what people had to say about it, I most definitely saw what went wrong. I was so stuck, and I really didn’t know what to do, that I completely shut down.”

“I just feel really, really bad. Like, I feel really bad that anyone was ever offended. I feel really bad that this was taken such a wrong way,” Kendall added later in the show. “I genuinely feel like s‑‑‑, and I have no idea how I’m going to bounce back from it.”

3. Their behavior during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic

In 2020, the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic changed many people’s lives. Much like their fans, the Kardashians took their time in quarantine seriously. During season 19 of KUWTK, the family opened up about not gathering for family events. As new information regarding COVID-19 surfaced, the Kardashians were spotted leaving their homes more and more. Additionally, they hosted several events during Summer and Fall 2020. In June, Khloe hosted a birthday bash that appeared not to be socially distanced. Additionally, Kim received appalling comments from fans after renting an entire Polynesia resort for her 40th birthday. The bash included her immediate family and 30 of her closest friends.

Shortly after Kim’s event, Kendall’s party also angered some Kardashian fans. For Halloween 2020, she hosted a star-studded early birthday party at an LA nightclub. During the function, a video surfaced of a maskless Kendall blowing out the candles on her birthday cake.

After the model’s party, several Twitter users noted how large the crowd appeared. Soon, Kris defended her daughter’s actions and the other Kardashian COVID-19 parties.

“We live our lives trying to just be really good people,” the momager told Andy Cohen. “We’re dealing with lots of people that have different opinions, and all we can do is live our lives the best way we know-how, and be responsible, and do the right thing. And we’re doing that exactly,” she said. “I am very sensitive to what’s going on, believe me. I’ve really tried so hard.”

4. The Kardashians’ treatment of Jordyn Woods almost got them canceled

Throughout their fame, the Kardashians’ bond with their friends became a part of their KUWTK storylines. In 2019, Kylie’s friendship with model and actor Jordyn Woods affected the entire family. That February, Hollywood Unlocked saw Woods and Khloe’s boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, kissing at an event. Soon, she moved out of Kylie’s house and ended her communication with the Kardashians.

Although Khloe said on KUWTK that she was equally mad at Thompson and Woods, some fans didn’t enjoy seeing how she reacted to her sister’s friend. In one clip from the Season 18 finale, the Revenge Body star called the model “fat.” Additionally, Kylie had to intervene after Kim posted a video of her and Malika Haqq singing along to the lyrics of Brandy’s Who Is She 2 U in the car.

Eventually, the scandal died down, and the Kardashians continued working. After two years, Khloe and Thompson got back together. Their romance angered even more fans, who felt she only blamed Woods for the infidelity. During KUWTK’s reunion, Khloe addressed the controversy and stated that she forgave them both for their actions.

“I don’t have any grudge against Jordyn,” Khloe said. “I think people make mistakes, people live, and they learn. I have to forgive these people for me, and it’s up to them to forgive themselves and be accountable and learn and hopefully don’t repeat these same cycles.”

5. Kim Kardashian’s ‘Bo Derek Braids’

In 2018, Kim’s new hairstyle didn’t sit well with some Twitter users. According to Allure, she posted a video of herself wearing blonde, Fulani braids on Snapchat. During the snap, Kim referred to the style as “Bo Derek Braids.” Derek wore a similar fashion in the 1979 movie 10.

Following her social media share, several Twitter users addressed the post. Several informed Kim that Black women have worn Fulani Braids for decades.