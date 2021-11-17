Khloe Kardashian takes True Thompson to gymnastics after they tested positive for COVID-19

Khloe Kardashian announced she and True Thompson had COVID-19 in October 2021. Pic Credit: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson are stepping back into their routine.

The mother-daughter duo has kept a low profile since being diagnosed with COVID-19 in October 2021. However, after their quarantine, Kardashian returned to her everyday life. In November 2021, she shared two Instagram posts wearing Kim Kardashian’s new SKIMS X Fendi line.

Kardashian recently proved that she’s back on track while taking True to her gymnastics class.

Khloe Kardashian wore tight black leggings and an oversized hoodie while walking with True Thompson

On Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2021, Kardashian and True stepped out for some quality time together. During their trip to her daughter’s gymnastics class, photographers spotted them walking in a parking lot. While holding True’s hand, Kardashian wore an oversized, black hoodie with matching sunglasses.

To stick with the theme, she added a black mask, leggings, and shoes. She also pulled her signature blonde locks back into a ponytail, and she had her other hand in the hoodie’s pocket. As for True, the 3-year-old gymnast wore a purple leopard leotard with lavender shoes. She also had several single braids in her hair as the photographers captured her closing her eyes.

Kardashian’s outing with her daughter comes after they attended Dream Kardashian’s birthday party earlier this month. The Good American CEO posted the Barbie-themed party hosted at Kris Jenner’s house on her Instagram page. In addition to Kardashian and True, Kim Kardashian’s kids also went to the event.

Pic Credit: BackGrid

What Kardashian said about her and True catching COVID-19

In October, Kardashian shared on Twitter that she and True both contracted COVID-19. Throughout her post, she explained how the virus affected her work requirements. The mother of one also confirmed they were going to quarantine at the reality star’s home.

Pic credit: @khloekardashian/Twitter

“Hi guys, I wanted to let you know True, and I tested positive for Covid,” Kardashian tweeted. “I’ve had to cancel several commitments, and I’m sorry I won’t be able to make those happen. Luckily I have been vaccinated, so all will be ok.”

“We will be over here in quarantine and following current guidelines,” she added.

Kardashian caught COVID-19 for the first time in March 2020. The Revenge Body host shared on KUWTK “​​that s**t is real” while discussing the virus the first time. However, True didn’t have COVID-19 and was cared for by her dad Tristan Thompson.

It’s unclear if Thompson helped True and Kardashian at her house the second time around. Since their June 2021 breakup, E! News reported that the exes have “no label” on their relationship.