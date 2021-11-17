Why Rob Kardashian believes KUWTK ‘drove a wedge’ between him and Kim Kardashian

Rob Kardashian and Kim Kardashian have argued multiple times on KUWTK. Pic Credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AcePixs, ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Fans of Keeping Up With the Kardashians will continue to see Rob Kardashian avoid reality TV cameras.

The Arthur George CEO, 34, often appeared on his family’s E! show until it ended in June 2021. After 20 seasons on the air, the Kardashian-Jenners decided to launch a new show on Hulu. When their original show officially ended, they started filming the new series in September 2021.

However, now that Rob has prioritized his health and well-being, he reportedly wants to take his life in a different direction. He also allegedly wants to keep his once broken relationship with Kim Kardashian intact.

Rob Kardashian and Kim Kardashian’s fights on Keeping Up With the Kardashians

On October 14, 2007, the Kardashians’ lives changed once KUWTK premiered. Soon, Rob, Kim, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Kris Jenner, and Caitlyn Jenner all became household names. However, the show mostly focused on Kim, Khloe, Kris, and Kourtney in the earlier seasons.

During KUWTK, Kim and Rob often fought on camera. In Season 3, Episode 5: All For One and One For Kim, the siblings argued after he took his older sister’s new Bentley without her permission.

Several seasons later, Kim and Rob’s argument in Bora Bora almost resulted in him fighting her ex-husband, Kris Humphries. Also, their relationship suffered once he started dating her former friend, Blac Chyna. At the time, Kim accused Rob of meddling in Chyna’s feud with Kylie over Tyga.

Despite their blowups, the siblings are seemingly on good terms today. However, Rob reportedly wants things to stay that way, which is another reason he’s not appearing in the Kardashians’ new show.

“Doing the show with E! caused him nothing but pain and hardships as he had several hospitalizations,” a source shared with HollywoodLife. “[The show] also drove a wedge in between him and Kim [Kardashian] at one point.”

Kim Kardashian admits that she and Rob Kardashian’s kids brought them closer

In 2016, Rob officially left KUWTK as a cast member. However, both he and his daughter, Dream Kardashian sporadically made cameos in the show’s later seasons. During an April 2020 episode, the Dancing With the Stars alum appeared in several scenes for Dream’s Trolls-themed birthday party. Kim attended the event with her kids to support her niece.

Although he’s not returning to reality TV, Rob has a better relationship with his family now that he’s “focusing on himself, his health, and his daughter.”

In March 2021, Kim shared she’s become closer with Rob since Dream and Chicago have spent more time together.

“Happy Birthday Robbie! 🍀 “ Kim’s post read. “We’ve made so many amazing memories this last year that will fill my heart for a lifetime. I’ll never forget this night a few months ago dancing the night away (yes, people I danced) and our boat & whale and even shark adventures LOL.”



“The way our daughters are besties warms my heart so much!” she continued. I love you more than anything and am always here for you! 🍀 I am so tempted to screenshot just some of our group family chat to give people a glimpse of the crazy funny insane person you are!! I LOVE YOU @robkardashianofficial.”