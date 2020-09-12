The top 10 90 day fiance stars that we love to hate

Viewers seem to have a love-hate relationship with 90 Day Fiance and all of the spinoffs that TLC has brought us since the show’s debut in 2014.

And while the series continues pulling in amazing ratings, even dominating Sunday night cable TV, especially with women between the ages of 25 and 53, it seems that many people tune in to see what their favorite and more importantly, their least favorite reality TV stars are up to now.

There are 90 Day Fiance stars that have become much-loved within the fanbase but even more striking are the handful of stars that viewers have grown to hate.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

And while they very vocally don’t like these 90 Day Fiance cast members, it’s amazing how viewers show up in droves to see what they’ve got in store next, reveling in their misdeeds, their lies and sometimes, they are disliked because they just have too much self-confidence.

There are quite a few faces that have appeared on this TLC series that have rubbed viewers the wrong way. But some have really gone all-out.

Here’s a list of the biggest and baddest 90 Day Fiance stars that we just can’t help loving to hate.

Paola Mayfield

Paola Mayfield was the first 90 Day Fiance star to amass over a million followers on Instagram. Many attribute that to her scantily clad photos even when posing alongside her family.

It didn’t help when Paola insisted on keeping her friend Juan, who acted very jealous of her relationship with Russ even after she announced her pregnancy with baby Axel.

Paola has a spitfire temper, which was entertaining when she faced off with Anfisa Nava. But she can also be a bit too much, like when she refused to let Russ’ mother hold her new baby.

Russ Mayfield’s wife is also known for sharing her opinions on nearly everything including health, politics, and how to raise a family — even when her opinions are controversial and cause 90 Day Fiance fans to question the information.

That is why she’s one of the top reality TV stars to make the list of 90 Day Fiance stars we love to hate.

Leida Margaretha

Leida Margaretha was introduced on Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance, and from the very beginning, fans of the show questioned her intentions as well as her character.

Then, when Leida went to war with Eric Rosenbrook’s daughter Tasha, 90 Day Fiance fans turned on her. After all, what kind of stepmother rallies to have a teenager thrown out of her own apartment?

From there, Leida raged about Eric’s child support responsibilities, further upsetting the 90 Day FIance fanbase.

She has continued her reign of terror on social media. going to battle with anyone who dares to square off with her and has even called out her adversaries regularly, using her platform to bully those who don’t agree with her — making her one of the least favorite 90 Day Fiance stars of all time.

Laura Jallali

Many 90 Day Fiance fans questioned Laura Jallali’s relationship with the much younger Aladin, wondering why he would want a woman her age. Then, we got to know her and really wanted to know why Aladin chose to marry her at all.

On the first season of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Laura tried to make her own wine in the closet, unbeknownst to Aladin until the mixture exploded.

She snuck to hotel bars because she wanted a drink despite being married to a devout Muslim and living in a country where drinking is frowned upon.

At the Tell All, Aladin told 90 Day Fiance fans that he was done with Laura, shocking everyone including her. And it wasn’t long after that she began campaigning against her estranged husband, accusing him of cheating on her, of being gay, and of stealing her belongings.

She even accused him of using her to get a green card — something she can’t even provide because, after all of this, we learned that Laura is Canadian.

Anfisa Nava

Anfisa Nava was just plain cruel to her husband Jorge when they debuted on Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance. She wanted expensive gifts, and though Jorge may have overpromised quite a bit, she wasn’t understanding at all.

The redeeming part about having Anfisa on 90 Day Fiance is that she was quick to face off with Paola Mayfield, providing some great entertainment for views.

After Jorge went to prison for marijuana trafficking, Anfisa further frustrated fans of the show. After he was released, we learned that Anfisa was verbally abusive to Jorge right as he went to prison. Then, after all he did to try and make her happy, she left him behind bars to rot, refusing to take his phone calls, and eventually, moving on to another man.

Overall, the way she yelled at Jorge and clearly mistreated him will make her one of the most hated 90 Day Fiance stars for a long time.

Colt Johnson

Colt Johnson and his ex-wife Larissa Lima made their debut on Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance. Ever since the debut, the two seem to be battling for a spot on the most hated 90 Day Fiance stars list.

And while Larissa has plenty of qualities that make her very disliked by fans of the TLC series, Colt has a leg up on Larissa this time around due to his unabashed willingness to do anything for money.

If you’re wondering what we’re talking about, just go look for Colt Johson on OnlyFans and read what he has to say about himself. Starting out his bio with “The man, the myth, the legend,” Colt proves that he is great, at least in his own eyes.

But to 90 Day Fiance fans, he’s become somewhat of a joke. They’ve even taken his OnlyFans pictures, which are supposed to be protected and kept on that website only, and made a mockery of the reality TV star.

But that’s only the tip of the iceberg with Colt. The way he treats women has also made him a target for the haters, with many claiming that he baited Larissa and got her upset on purpose, leading to her multiple domestic violence arrests.

He also proved to be a cheater, not only dating multiple women behind each others’ backs but also sending out nude photos to a multitude of women and then acting proud of his behavior when those same nude photos began to circulate the internet.

Colt Johnson’s mother is also part of the reason why 90 Day Fiance fans have a hard time liking him. Mother Debbie is controlling, meddling, and quite divisive. Her relationship with Colt has been called out time and time again because it’s just plain weird. Many think that Debbie acts like she is Colt’s girlfriend, getting jealous and vindictive any time he tries to have a relationship.

Darcey Silva

There is no doubt that Darcey Silva is a TLC darling as she’s been a cast member on every single season of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days so far. She has also been awarded a spinoff, Darcey & Stacey, alongside her twin sister.

And while Darcey can be very uplifting at times, she also cries a lot — something that 90 Day Fiance fans tired of quickly.

Her dealings with two different foreign boyfriends, Jesse Meester and Tom Brooks, have been fodder for quite a few jokes as both men threw up so many red flags that Darcey surely should have known what she was getting into.

But when both relationships went down in flames, she was left weeping and feeling sorry for herself before ultimately spouting her famous phrases like “be strong bitch!” and repeating that she’s keeping her “eye on the prize.”

It turns out that the prize may have been that beloved spinoff, not necessarily an engagement ring like we previously thought.

Nicole Nafziger

Nicole Nafziger first graced 90 Day Fiance screens when she and Azan Tefou were introduced on Season 4 of the TLC series. And while viewers were entertained by her five-week visit to Morocco, and especially with Azan’s reaction to how big Nicole is, she quickly became one of the least favorites in the franchise.

For starters, viewers have questioned all the times that Nicole left her daughter May behind with family so that she could run off and spend time with Azan. Then, they hated her, even more, when she took May with her and even had her calling him “daddy.”

Then, the storyline about Nicole giving Azan money to open a store in Morocco managed to upset quite a few viewers. Especially when it was revealed there is no store.

Top that with several lies about her relationship with Azan plus rumors that he has a whole other family and 90 Day Fiance fans turned on her all the way.

When Nicole went to visit Azan at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic and even got stuck in Morocco for months, many questioned if she was even really there and others vilified her for leaving her daughter behind to go visit her man.

Andrei Castravet

Andrei Castravet has never been a fan favorite. Ever since his introduction on Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance, viewers have described him as controlling, mean and lazy.

That’s likely because Andrei has never been one to keep his opinions to himself, often facing off with Elizabeth Potthast’s family despite the fact that her father Chuck helps fund their whole life.

Andrei has talked about his big plans to get training and then get a good job but so far, nothing has come to fruition.

There was even the time that Chuck Potthast put him in truck driver’s school because he said he really wanted to drive a truck. After all was said and done, Andrei decided that’s not what he really wanted to do, enraging viewers that he would waste Chuck’s time and money like that.

Now, Andrei serves as a stay at home dad, and despite the criticism of his wife’s family, he seems pretty content to stay home and play with his daughter rather than try to get a job and bring an income in for the family.

On the latest season of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After, Elizabeth’s family vilified themselves as they insist on digging up Andrei’s past. And while 90 Day Fiance fans seem to really dislike him, her family is making him look like the good guy lately and making themselves look really bad.

Evelin Villegas

Evelin Villegas was introduced on Season 1 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way and viewers quickly turned on her for the way she treated Corey Rathgeber.

He moved all the way to Ecuador to be with Evelin, who he found out later had cheated on him and even stayed friends with a man (Raul) that not only confessed that he was in love with Evelin and made it clear that, should she ever split from Corey, he was ready and waiting in the wings.

To make matters worse, Evelin’s criticism of Corey has been harsh. She didn’t like that he hadn’t learned Spanish yet and wanted to live with her in Ecuador, which is fair enough. But her criticism of his weight certainly set people off.

She even refused to marry Corey unless he had a six-pack and learned the language even though it was rumored they had been married for years.

We have also learned that Evelin can’t move to the U.S. to be with Corey in his home state of Washington because she was kicked out for overstaying her visa.

Chantel Everett

Last but not least on the top 10 90 Day Fiance stars we love to hate is Chantel Everett. And while the ire of TLC viewers isn’t hers and hers alone, she gets a spot on the list.

It’s Chantel’s family that many have grown to hate as they worked overtime to discredit Chantel’s husband Pedro and prove he only married her in hopes of sending money to his mom and sister and ultimately bringing them to America.

We’ve watched season after season of Chantel and her crew battle Pedro’s family over claims he was frauding. And while he may have been doing just that, her family’s incessant need to tear them apart got old fast.

Not to mention that Chantel never seems happy with anything Pedro does even when he’s trying to make her happy.

Of course, there’s also the issue of her real name, which isn’t Chantel. It has been reported in the past that her real name is CeAir, which seems to fit better with her siblings’ names than the one she chose for the show.

This whole family always seems to have a secret that 90 Day Fiance fans wait to find out, only to be disappointed because none of it is worth keeping quiet about.