Nicole Nafziger and Azan Tefou filming in Morocco? 90 Day Fiance star hints at possible return

90 Day Fiance fans want to know what is going on with Nicole Nafziger and Azan Tefou.

Nicole has been stuck in Morocco for months now since the coronavirus pandemic grounded flights back to the United States. And while one might think that she would be posting pictures and videos to rub her time with Azan in all of our faces, instead, she has been eerily quiet.

So what is going on with Nicole, and why is she being so vague about her current predicament?

Nicole Nafziger misses her family

As 90 Day Fiance fans argue over whether Nicole is even in Morocco at all, she has made it clear in numerous posts that she really misses her family. In her most recent post, she shared a shout out to her mom, who is currently taking care of her daughter May.

On Friday, Nicole posted a picture of herself and her mom Robbalee. In the caption, she wrote, “Missing my mom so much♥️ She is the best mom and grandma out there♥️ Thank you for taking care of my little girl since I can’t come back home yet.”

She also tagged her mom in the post to make sure that she saw it.

This is one of only a handful of clues from Nicole to show that she is still stuck abroad.

Like many other posts shared by Nicole, 90 Day Fiance fans were full of questions. One of the biggest questions that Nicole’s followers seem to have is why she hadn’t come back yet.

Many seem to believe that Nicole could have come home sooner if she wanted to and even claimed that the U.S. Government has offered to fly Americans back from Morocco free of charge.

That belief was likely due to a string of tweets coming from the official U.S. Embassy Morocco Twitter account that announced an emergency flight out of Morocco for American citizens back on March 20.

Further details revealed that the flight cost was $1,485 for the one-way ticket back to the U.S. but that it could be paid back at a later date.

There is no proof that Nicole Nafziger was on that flight.

Ever since, Morocco has been locked down with closed borders, an evening curfew, and they have even restricted travel between zones within the country to prevent the spread of COVID-19 inside the country’s borders.

When a fan commented on how Nicole could have come home but did not, she actually did clap back.

Nicole claimed that the tickets offered to Americans were actually “2x/3x the price of a normal flight that the passenger has to pay.”

Then, the 90 Day Fiance alum snarked, “Y’all think you’ve got it all figured out because of whatever you here [sic] but we ‘re[sic] you one of the people who had to actually email the government to see?”

Are Nicole and Azan filming?

While it has been announced previously that Nicole and Azan were done with the show, at least at that time, it seems that this pandemic lockdown might be the perfect time to film their interactions for another appearance within the 90 Day Fiance franchise.

After all, this is the longest these two have ever been in the same country at the same time.

Not only that, but Nicole has made it pretty clear that she will let everyone know what is going on in her life when she is good and ready.

That sounds a lot different from how she was acting before the trip to Morocco and after she initially got there. Just before her trip, Nicole teased 90 Day Fiance fans about where she might be going on vacation. Naturally, everyone guessed Morocco, and they were right.

Once she got there, Nicole was still holding back, but she did show a picture and a video where she and Azan were together. After that, for the most part, she went radio silent.

Nicole’s silence has only fueled rumors about why she might be holding back. Of course, many think it’s because she and Azan may not actually be together, or that she may have been faking the Morocco trip the whole time.

One rumor that Nicole quickly shot down was that she was pregnant with Azan’s baby.

However, there’s another conclusion that one might easily draw, which is that Nicole and Azan are filming their extended time together and will be popping up again on one of the 90 Day Fiance shows that are abundant lately.

With both of them staying so silent, it could be the best kept 90 Day Fiance secret yet since no pictures or videos of them together have leaked outside of what Nicole has already shown us.

Is it possible that Nicole and Azan are filming for the TLC series, and that’s when she will be ready to share what is really going on? We’re just going to have to wait and see.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.