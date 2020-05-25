Nicole Nafziger shares new photo of May, 90 Day Fiance fans blast her for not being there

Nicole Nafziger shared a new photo of May on Instagram, and now 90 Day Fiance fans are blasting her for not being there for her daughter during the coronavirus pandemic.

Fans first met Nicole and Azan Tefou on Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance. Nicole’s family is not thrilled with her choice of men, but they are trying to be supportive as she moves forward with Azan – whose real name is Hassan M’Raouni.

However, it has been months since Nicole has seen her daughter May. She chose to make the trip to visit her boyfriend in Morocco in March, despite the growing concerns over the coronavirus outbreak.

The decision is not sitting well with fans.

Nicole is still in Morocco, and her young daughter is in the United States with Nicole’s mom, Robbalee Nafziger.

Nicole’s latest Instagram post of May

The proud mama shared a picture of her daughter looking adorable but also not happy. May was either upset or had just woken up when the photo was taken.

Even though Nicole is not with May, she captioned the photo, “May is a Mood.”

The message had fans furious over Nicole’s parenting and not putting her daughter first. Fans flooded the comments sections with remarks about how Nicole wouldn’t know May is a mood because she is not with the child.

One user remarked, “If only being a good Mom and taking care of your daughter was your mood.”

Another shared “If she cared about May, she would have stayed home. How ridiculous to go across the world chasing after a man. Nicole Wake up. Your child should be a priority.”

Oh yes, fans are not happy that Nicole has ditched her child for Azan. They are not afraid to let her know about it, either.

Keeping in contact with May

Despite the distance, Nicole keeps in contact with May daily. Last month, Robbalee gave an update on May and Nicole via social media. Robbalee let people know that May is currently being homeschooled by her and that Nicole checks in with May daily via Facetime or video chat.

As for when Nicole will be reunited with May – that remains to be seen. The engaged duo is determined to make their relationship work, despite all the ups and downs.

Nicole Nafziger is no stranger to being criticized by 90 Day Fiance fans, especially when it comes to choosing fiancé Azan Tefou over her daughter May.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 5 premieres Sunday, June 14 at 8/7c on TLC.