Nicole Nafziger still in Morocco, hunkered down with Azan according to mom Robbalee

90 Day Fiance alum Nicole Nafziger is hunkered down with boyfriend Azan Tefou, whose real name is Hassan M’Raouni, in Morocco.

According to her mom Robbalee Nafziger, Nicole has to wait for the travel ban to be lifted before she can return to the United States.

Robbalee says Nicole is doing fine in Morocco

In an Instagram post promoting the homemade masks she is currently making, one fan inquired about Nicole.

“Is Nicole coming home soon?? I miss seeing her. Is she OK?” a concerned fan asked.

“She is good. Just hunkered down in Morocco waiting for the travel ban to be lifted,” Robbalee responded to the fan.

Nicole went to Morocco in March to see Azan.

At the beginning of her trip, she was happily sharing photos and video updates with her followers. Azan and Nicole appeared to be enjoying their time together, at least based on what she posted on Instagram.

However, it has been weeks since Nicole shared any updates on social media. The extended trip does give Azan and Nicole time together, but it also means she has been apart from her family for nearly two months.

Robbalee is taking care of Nicole’s 6-year-old daughter May, at her home in Florida.

Nicole endured a lot of backlash from 90 Day Fiance fans for even traveling to see Azan when the coronavirus pandemic was spreading across the world.

Some people felt it was irresponsible to leave her young daughter during the health crisis.

Nicole’s mom defends her romance with Azan

Although Nicole’s family is skeptical of her romance with Azan, they also know she is an adult and can make her own decisions. Robbalee used social media to respond to one critic hating on Azan and Nicole’s relationship.

“I am always concerned that someone will try and take advantage of one of my children, but I have also said that he seems like a really nice person,” the protective mama replied to one naysayer.

Nicole Nafziger’s relationship with Azan Tefou has been questionable since the two were introduced to fans on Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance.

Despite all the haters, Nicole is determined to make her romance with Azan work and is continuously defending her fiancé.

Their time in quarantine in Morocco together will certainly make or break their relationship. Nicole’s lack of social media post has fans speculating there is trouble between the couple.

Her mom Robbalee is doing her best to let people know Nicole is doing just fine.