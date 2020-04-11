David Toborowsky ‘not a fan’ of Nicole Nafziger and Azan Tefou’s relationship

Nicole Nafziger has been stuck in Morocco for weeks after making a trip to see Azan Tefou as coronavirus concerns grew around the globe.

As 90 Day Fiance fans know, Nicole hopped on a plane to Morocco to visit Azan in early March. Soon after she got there, borders began to close and she was unable to fly back to the United States.

Despite being stuck in another country, Nicole has said she is making the best of it though she hasn’t shared many pictures of her time with Azan and that’s something that has many 90 Day Fiance fans scratching their heads.

Shouldn’t she be shoving it in everyone’s faces after speculation that they split up and rumors that he has a wife?

Now, fellow 90 Day Fiance star David Toborowsky is speaking out and he’s made it abundantly clear that he doesn’t support Nicole’s trip to see Azan and he doesn’t think their relationship will last.

David Toborowsky speaks out

“I’m not a fan of the way she does things. I wish her the best of luck. I don’t know what his story really is. I mean, I’ve heard rumors that he might be married with three kids with his cousin,” David told Us Weekly while promoting the upcoming 90 Day Fiance spinoff, Self-Quarantined.

“Why she would plan to go there in the middle of a pandemic and it was hitting at the apex worldwide, especially in Europe?” David asked. “I think Nicole is barking up the wrong tree. Maybe she’ll find somebody else while she’s there and find true love. That is not true love.”

David and Annie got back from Thailand just in time

While David is chiding Nicole for daring to go visit Azan with the coronavirus pandemic raging, it’s worth reminding everyone that he and Annie recently spent time traveling in Thailand.

And even though coronavirus wasn’t as big of a concern when they went, a handful of Asian countries were already on lockdown, which is why Deavan and her kids weren’t able to travel back to the United States for a visit in early March.

Many 90 Day Fiance stars are used to freely traveling to and from the U.S. but with quarantines and closed borders, that won’t be happening any time soon.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.