David and Annie Toborowsky from 90 Day Fiance just got back from Thailand

David Toborowsky and his then-girlfriend Annie Suwan first stepped into the public eye during Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance. David, then 48, seemed an odd match with Annie, who was 24 at the time.

David was traveling in Thailand with his close friend Chris when he met Annie, a local, at a bar. They began dating and, eventually, David proposed to Annie.

While on the show, David had to borrow money from Chris to pay for all kinds of necessities — including Annie’s bride price. His constant scrounging for money led fans to nickname him “Bhatman” (the Thai currency is called the Bhat) and overall reactions to him were pretty mixed.

Annie, however, has won over many fans with her endearing charm and good nature. Her catchphrase, “Oh my Buddha!” is a hit with 90 Day lovers and she remains one of the most popular members of the cast.

A return home for Annie

Despite fans’ misgivings, David and Annie did get married on the show and have remained that way. They seem very happy together, although Annie does sometimes miss home. But she didn’t have to worry about homesickness last week — the pair traveled back to Thailand together.

According to Annie and David’s Instagram accounts, the two went to Thailand together about two weeks ago and returned home in the past few days. Annie got to see her family and posted a great family photo in front of a Buddha statue.

Oh my Buddha, they’re a good looking bunch!

The couple visited various temples, beaches, and cultural sites, documenting their travels along the way.

One of Annie’s sweetest posts was a tribute to her brother, who serves in the Thai navy. The two posed on a beach in Sattahip, a district in the far Southeast of the country.

David enjoyed returning to the country where the couple’s story began, saying that they had a great time visiting family and friends.

“I miss it already,” he said on his Instagram page, “be back soon.”

You can still see the Toborowskys on Pillow Talk

On Sunday nights, viewers can catch new episodes of 90 Day Fiance, and afterward, hear David and Annie’s thoughts on the season. They’re appearing on Pillow Talk, as they did last season, and they have plenty to say.

Although the couple originally moved to Kentucky, they’re now living in Arizona. Annie seems to like the warm weather and both are glad to finally be out of the storage unit.

90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk airs on Sundays at 11/10c