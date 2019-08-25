90 Day Fiance stars Annie Suwan and David Toborowsky returning for Pillow Talk

Pillow Talk was a huge hit for the 90 Day Fiance franchise as fans loved seeing some of their favorite stars return to critique what was going on in current episodes of Happily Ever After?. When the show ended, there were a lot of questions about whether the commentary show would be coming back.

Now we know that Pillow Talk is, in fact, returning and that some of our favorites are coming back with it. That includes Annie Suwan and David Toborowsky, who have managed to go from the couple everyone loved to talk about for all the wrong reasons to absolute fan favorites that 90 Day Fiance fans adore.

Pillow Talk is scheduled to return in September and will follow Before the 90 Days and Unexpected on Sunday nights. The cast will be commenting on what happens on Before the 90 Days, much like they did for Happily Ever After? previously.

Also returning are brothers Tarik and Dean as well as Loren and Alexei. There are two new couples joining in Kalani and Asuelu as well as Elizabeth and Andrei. Plus, Colt Johnson and Mother Debbie will be sharing their thoughts on Pillow Talk too.

Certainly, this group will have plenty of opinions about Season 3 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days. From Darcey Silva’s new and highly questionable relationship with Tom Brooks to Angela Deem’s return with Michael Ilesanmi, there’s plenty to talk about.

Not to mention Rebecca, the filter queen, and her younger man Zied or Avery and her Syrian dentist Omar. This season has definitely been interesting and it’ll get even better when the 90 Day Fiance fan favorites return to Pillow Talk and start dishing their opinions on everything that is playing out.

Pillow Talk returns Sunday, September 15 at 11/10c on TLC.