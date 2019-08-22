Colt Johnson announces return to 90 Day Fiance on Pillow Talk with Mother Debbie

90 Day Fiance fans will be happy to know that Pillow Talk is returning in September. Colt Johnson shared that not only is the TLC show coming back but that he and Mother Debbie will star on it!

Pillow Talk was a massive hit in its first season as previous 90 Day Fiance couples tuned in to the current show to give their opinions or make jokes about the outlandish scenes playing out.

The first season of Pillow Talk ran alongside Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

That season featured Colt Johnson and Mother Debbie as he navigated his split from Larissa Dos Santos Lima.

And while we still got our fill of Colt and Debbie each week, there were plenty of comments about how great it would be to see Colt and Debbie starring on Pillow Talk instead.

Now, Colt has revealed they’ll get a chance to grab their snacks and film in their pajamas, and we’ll get to watch it all next month.

In an Instagram post featuring the photo seen above, Colt wrote, “I’m excited to reveal that not only that 90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk will return with new episodes in September but that I will be on it with my mother @motherdebbiej. Expect specials guests such as Cookie Dough and her friends!”

Other couples joining the next season of Pillow Talk include Kalani and Asuelu, Elizabeth and Andrei, David and Annie, Loren and Alexei, and Dean and Tarik. Pillow Talk will follow new episodes of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days and Unexpected.

Sign up now for your Celebrity news alerts!

Pillow Talk returns Sunday, September 15 at 11/10c on TLC.