90 Day Fiance: The Other Way’s Deavan Clegg shares update from quarantine in South Korea

Deavan Clegg rose to fame in the first season of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.

The show was a spin-off of 90 Day Fiance and featured Americans moving abroad for love, the inverse of 90 Day’s usual storyline.

The show tracked Deavan’s move to South Korea to be with her fiancé and baby daddy Jihoon. Deavan found out she was pregnant shortly after she met Jihoon in person for the first time, and she gave birth to their son Taeyang in America without Jihoon.

Ultimately, the family was reunited.

Taeyang, Deavan, Jihoon, and Deavan’s 4-year-old daughter Drascilla from a previous relationship now live together in South Korea.

The family has been in quarantine longer than most

Early on in March, Deavan shared a video documenting the family’s life in Korea’s quarantine. At the time, Korea was one of the hardest-hit countries, and there were only a few cases in the US.

Deavan and Jihoon have now been in quarantine for more than three weeks, and it’s taken a toll on them.

They had to cancel a planned trip to the US because it was scheduled for March 11, a time when nonessential international flights were not leaving Korea.

The cancellation of the trip was made doubly difficult last week when George, the Clegg family cat, passed away.

Deavan lamented on Instagram that Drascilla, who loved George, never had the chance to say goodbye.

Deavan was also stressed about being stuck inside because of the recent earthquake in Utah, her home state. Being so far from home is difficult, and being far away during a time of crisis is even tougher.

Deavan logged about the family’s habits

About two weeks ago, Jihoon took to YouTube to show fans what life in quarantine is like. He donned a face mask as he shopped for groceries and noted all the extra sanitizing practices the country was putting in place.

This time, Deavan made the vlog. She showed what the family does on a typical day now that they can’t go out.

Drascilla seemed perfectly happy to play alone in her room while Jihoon kept Taeyang entertained. The newlyweds had a chance to spend some time together playing video games when Taeyang took a nap.

Deavan also mentioned that she made an ill-advised hair alteration due to some quarantine-induced boredom, but she’s hoping to get it fixed as soon as the salons open back up.

Fortunately, all members of the Lee family are safe and healthy. Hopefully, their good health will continue, and they’ll be released from quarantine soon.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC