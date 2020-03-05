Deavan Clegg reveals delayed US trip due to Coronavirus shutdown in South Korea

Deavan Clegg, star of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, moved to South Korea last year to be with her fiancé and baby daddy Jihoon. Her story was unique because she became pregnant very shortly after meeting Jihoon. Their whirlwind romance, and Deavan’s decision to move in order to keep the family together, was the subject of the show.

Jihoon and Deavan, who met on a dating app, are now happily married parents to 10-month-old Taeyang. Jihoon is also stepfather to Deavan’s 4-year-old daughter Drascilla. The whole family currently lives in South Korea.

Recently, Deavan has been dealing with a problem she couldn’t have foreseen before moving to Asia: the rise of the coronavirus.

Facing virus fears

South Korea was hard-hit by the Coronavirus. The country has seen over 5600 cases and 32 deaths since the first case was recorded on January 20. It’s the second-most cases of any country outside of China, so Koreans are desperately trying to slow the spread of the virus.

On February 21, Deavan posted an Instagram story showing her and the kids at the zoo. Fans criticized the mom, saying that she should be more careful considering the situation. Deavan snapped back at fans, saying, “We are now safe from the virus so stop calling me a bad mom for living in South Korea.”

The situation on the ground, however, has changed since Deavan posted that video.

On Monday, Deavan announced that she and her family were all under house arrest due to the virus. It was a huge letdown for Deavan because she’d been planning to travel back to the US on March 11. Now, flights into and out of Korea are canceled, so sadly, the family won’t be able to make the trip as planned.

A tough year for the couple

It’s been a wild year for Deavan and Jihoon. They started filming for 90 Day Fiance around this time last year, got engaged, and welcomed baby Taeyang in April. In June, the series premiered and Deavan moved to Korea.

Since then, the couple got married and suffered a miscarriage. Deavan also went through a botched cosmetic procedure and had to return to the US to get it repaired.

All in all, it made for a crazy year for the couple- and their busy lives show no sign of slowing down. Rumor has it that the couple will appear in season 2 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, which is due out in July. Fans will have to tune in to catch up with this family!

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.