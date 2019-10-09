90 Day Fiance: The Other Way’s Deavan Clegg reveals heartbreaking miscarriage

Just last month, Deavan Clegg’s pregnancy news was leaked after posting about it in a Facebook group for Americans living in South Korea. 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way fans were torn by the news, with some really excited to see Jihoon and Deavan’s family expanding and others thinking they are moving very fast considering what we’ve seen play out on the TLC series.

Now, Deavan has shared heartbreaking news. She revealed on Instagram that the pregnancy 90 Day Fiance fans were buzzing about has ended. She even shared an ultrasound photo from September 17 to show that she at least figured out how to get medical care while overseas.

The reality TV couple also shared a message along with the sad news.

“A lot of people have been asking if I am pregnant,” read a statement shared by both Deavan and Jihoon on Instagram. “I haven’t address this head on yet. I want to first start of by saying, thank you so much for your support and love. With heavy hearts we have to announce sad news. Last Monday we did end up losing our baby. We are heart broken and focusing on healing. I want to apologize for not telling anyone sooner. But we needed this time to heal as a family. A lot of people go through this,and we feel for so many people and wish everyone who has suffered through this same situation happiness and healing. We are healing and doing better, and want to thank everyone for your support during this very difficult time.”

Suffering a miscarriage is hard, even in cases like this, where the pregnancy was a total surprise.

The couple share an infant son, Taeyang and also work together to parent Deavan’s daughter Drascilla from a prior relationship.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Mondays at 9/8c on TLC.