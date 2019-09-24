Deavan Clegg is pregnant: 90 Day Fiance star hits out after leak reveals she is expecting second child with Jihoon Lee

Deavan Clegg has hit out after screenshots from a private Facebook group were leaked online — revealing she is pregnant again.

The 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star moved to South Korea after giving birth to her first child with husband Jihoon Lee and now she’s expecting another.

There was speculation among fans that Deavan may be pregnant after she posted this message to her Instagram stories on Monday night:

She later wrote a separate message in an Instagram post, with a plea to fans saying, “Please out of respect stop messaging me and asking me I’m not going to speak about it.

“I trusted this group and it was my safe space for a long time. I know the person who did it and it saddens me that they did this. But I’m leaving it at that.

“I need time and I haven’t even told family because of how early it is so stop messaging me about this topic. #90dayfiance #90dayfiancetheotherway”

Deaven was forced to speak out about the issue after a screenshot from a private Facebook group was shared online confirming she and Jihoon are adding to their family.

It showed a message she posted in a group set up for western women married to Korean men, and saw her reveal to other members that she was pregnant while asking about health insurance.

Recent 90 Day Fiance rumors claim that Deavan and Jihoon will be back for Season 2 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, so the new revelation could make for an interesting storyline as the pair navigate their second pregnancy together and Deavan’s third child.

The two got married on the latest episode of the show and while it may be stressful trying to figure out healthcare in a foreign country, this should be an exciting time for them.

90 Day Fiance: The OTher Way airs Mondays at 9/8c on TLC.