Deavan Clegg and Jihoon Lee give update about coronavirus in South Korea

Deavan Clegg and Jihoon Lee starred in the first season of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way. Their whirlwind romance — Deavan became pregnant right after the pair met — provided lots of drama for viewers, who followed Deavan as she moved to South Korea.

Thus far, it seems the move has gone well for Deavan. Her four-year-old daughter Drascilla is adjusting to the new country and her new school, while 10-month-old Taeyang stays home with his mom. The family, however, has been hugely affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

South Korea was hard-hit by the virus

South Korea is the fourth-most affected country in the coronavirus pandemic, falling just behind China, Italy, and Iran. So far, there have been 7,775 cases in the country with 60 deaths.

In a country so hard-hit by the virus, there’s no escaping its effects.

The Lee family had a trip to America planned for March 11. The trip would be an opportunity for Deavan and Drascilla to visit the family they left behind, but they ended up having to cancel. Flights into and out of Korea were canceled, so they had no choice but to abandon their plans.

The family hopes to reschedule the trip, but until the coronavirus pandemic is over, they’ll be stuck in Korea.

Jihoon filmed a video update

Deavan and Jihoon share a YouTube channel and both post regular updates. Yesterday, Jihoon filmed a video to show viewers what living in South Korea is like during the crisis.

In the video, Jihoon reveals that he had planned to go to the immigration office, but couldn’t due to the virus. Korea is in a state of emergency, which has led to huge disruptions in daily life. Jihoon struggled to find the words to describe the situation, finally settling on “So suck.” Probably apt.

Jihoon showed fans the empty streets and new precautions in place, including his own face mask. As he got in an elevator, he showed that hand sanitizer had been placed in the corner for elevator riders to use.

Luckily, Jihoon assured fans that all of his family is still healthy. There are over 7,000 cases in Korea, but it’s a country of more than 50 million people.

No family YouTube channel vlog would be complete without kids, and Jihoon captured Drascilla and Taeyang drawing. Taeyang seemed very comfortable with a pen for an 11-month-old, so Jihoon joked that he’d probably grow up to be an artist.

Drascilla also showed off her talent — she proudly displayed her numbers and writing in both English and Korean. Both kids surely have a bright future ahead of them!

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c