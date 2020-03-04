Deavan Clegg was the fastest person cast in 90 Day Fiance history: Here’s the crazy story

Last June, fans of 90 Day Fiance were treated to a new spin-off. 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way followed Americans moving abroad to be with their foreign partners.

One of the Americans featured was Deavan Clegg, a single mom from Utah. Deavan met her Korean fiancé, Jihoon Lee, online and became pregnant early on in their relationship. The show followed Deavan and Jihoon as they prepared for the birth of their son.

Unfortunately, Jihoon wasn’t able to be in America when Deavan gave birth, but she moved to Korea with baby Taeyang shortly afterward. The couple faced several challenges.

Deavan was upset that Jihoon still lived with his parents and seemed to lack motivation. She also had trouble adjusting to her new home and missed her daughter, Drascilla, whom she left with family back in Utah.

Eventually, it all worked out for Deavan and Jihoon and the couple is still together.

A whirlwind casting process

In a new YouTube video that Deavan released last week, the reality star revealed how her crazy casting process went down.

Deavan heard about 90 Day Fiance through friends who knew she was in a long-distance relationship, and when she googled the show, she found out that they were casting. With the encouragement of her mother, she applied.

Within eight hours of her submission, casting had interviewed Deavan, Jihoon, and all four of their parents. Within four days, they were filming.

Deavan said that a producer told her that the casting process normally takes months and that she and Jihoon were the fastest casting in 90 Day history.

Incidentally, 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way isn’t the first reality show Deavan’s tried to be on. She revealed in the video that she applied for an MTV dating show, but never followed through with the interview.

The film to air timeline was super fast

Deavan and Jihoon were the last couple to be cast for the first season of The Other Way. According to Deavan, the other couples filmed in October 2018, while she and Jihoon didn’t start filming until February 2019.

The show aired in June, which happened to be the same month Deavan moved to Korea. So even while the show was airing, Deavan and Jihoon were still filming. Taeyang was born in April, so he was only 12 weeks old when the episode showing his birth aired.

Deavan ended the video by reassuring viewers that 90 Day Fiance isn’t scripted — she said that questions regarding the reality of the reality show are the most common ones she gets, but that her story is 100 percent real.

It’s not clear what’s next for the couple, but they are still happily together raising Drascilla and Taeyang. There are rumors that the couple may be back for Season 2, but we’ll have to tune in to see!

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.