90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 2 spoilers — Two couples rumored to be returning

As we get closer to the end of the first season of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, spoilers are already starting to pop up about what fans can expect in Season 2. A show renewal hasn’t been made official by TLC yet, but that hasn’t stopped reports that the next season is already filming and that two couples are coming back — one of them may be a bit shocking after recent events on the show.

The 90 Day Fiance Instagram spoiler account @fraudedbytlc is sharing more behind the scenes dirt on our favorite TLC show.

This time, they claim that Deavan Clegg will be returning with Jihoon Lee to show fans more of their life in South Korea. That’s not a shock to hear since Jihoon is a huge fan favorite for his quippy one-liners and childlike personality.

It was surprising to hear that Jenny and Sumit are also rumored to return. Especially after the latest episode of The Other Way, where Jenny claims to have been confronted by Sumit’s whole family including his secret wife!

Jenny claimed that the angry horde of in-laws ripped her much younger lover out of her arms and that she hadn’t seen him since. But apparently Sumit has been found if he’s coming back to film Season 2. Not only that, but it would mean that Sumit does love Jenny and was somehow able to shake his arranged wife and the angry father-in-law that accompanied him back to Jenny’s apartment to let her know what he was really doing when he was leaving her to fend for herself in Mumbai.

Both of these couples should be welcome returns for 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers. Many look forward to what Jihoon might say next and let’s face it, Sumit really needs to redeem himself if he really loves Jenny.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Mondays at 9/8c on TLC.