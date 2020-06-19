90 Day Fiance rumors: Nicole Nafziger denies she is pregnant with Azan Tefou’s baby

90 Day Fiance alum Nicole Nafziger has denied she is pregnant with Azan Tefou’s baby.

The reality TV star got the 90 Day Fiance rumor mill buzzing with an Instagram post that had fans convinced she was expecting her second child. Nicole, as fans know, is already mom to six-year-old daughter, May.

In April, rumors surfaced that Azan was actually married with three kids of his own. Nicole’s mom, Robbalee Nafziger, slammed those accusations, but that hasn’t squashed the rumors.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Shutting down pregnancy rumors

Nicole posted a photo of a sonogram in her Instagram Story with the caption “link in bio.” When fans clicked on the link, it went to a story announcing fellow 90 Day Fiance alums Karine and Paul Staehle are expecting their second child.

It was a clear clickbait post. Nicole is known for sharing clickbait posts to get views on her social media accounts and earn some extra cash.

Despite her rep and the story in Nicole’s bio, fans couldn’t help but wonder if there was a deeper meaning to the post. The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star didn’t waste any time setting the record straight. She apologized for the confusion and declared that she is not pregnant.

Nicole is still in Morocco

Fans were thrilled to learn that Nicole is not pregnant. The TLC personality has come under fire for leaving May with her mom in Florida while she quarantine’s in Morocco with Azan.

Read More 90 Day Fiance: Anny shows off her growing baby bump in revealing maternity photos

Nicole has been away from May since March. Despite the coronavirus pandemic being on high-alert, Nicole still chose to move forward with a scheduled visit to see her man.

The visit has now turned into months of her being away from her daughter. Fans are upset that Nicole chose to leave her daughter while the world deals with a health crisis. Nicole’s choice doesn’t scream parent of the year, but it doesn’t mean that she is a bad parent.

Nicole insists that she talks to May daily via video chat. Robbalee has also shared that May is doing just great, even though her mother has been away for months,

90 Day Fiance alum Nicole Nafziger is committed to her relationship with Azan Tefou, whose real name is Hassan M’Raouni. They have stated that children are in their future. Nicole has also revealed she would like to give May at least two siblings.

Right now, though, Nicole is denying rumors that she is pregnant with Azan’s baby.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.