Nicole Nafziger’s mom Robalee joins Cameo, promises to use ‘large portion’ of funds for May’s future

Nicole Nafziger’s mom Robalee has been vocal about her concerns concerning Nicole’s relationship with Azan Tefou.

Nicole is determined to make her relationship work with Azan, even if it means throwing all of her money into trips so they can see each other.

On 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Nicole admitted that she sent money to him and saw no issues with that.

In addition, Nicole’s parents thought that he was using her.

Now, Robalee is making an effort to create a savings account for Nicole’s daughter May.

Nicole Nafziger’s mom Robalee wants to save for May’s future

On Instagram, Nicole Nafziger’s mom Robalee revealed she had created a Cameo account. She explained she wanted to create birthday greetings and more for fans in exchange for money.

She also revealed in the caption that “a large portion of the proceeds will go to May’s future fund. Thank you for blessings us with your help.”

Robalee didn’t reveal why she’s saving money for May, but she has shared that she wants a stable life for her granddaughter. The money could also be used for a college fund and more.

Nicole Nafziger is determined to be with Azan

Nicole is currently in Morocco with Azan as she went to visit him before the world started to shut down. She was supposed to be there for a few weeks, but that has turned into two months.

As we’ve previously revealed, Nicole cannot return to the United States before the travel ban lifts.

On 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, Nicole and Azan didn’t get married despite making several attempts.

Back in November 2019, Monsters & Critics reported that Nicole and Azan had no immediate plans to marry or return to 90 Day Fiance.

Even though fans believe that Azan has no desire to marry Nicole, she continues to stick by his side.

On Instagram, she’s been sharing photos of them together. However, she’s been much quieter on social media than what fans are used to. Some wonder if she’s okay in Morocco, forced to stay there much longer than expected.

Fans won’t be able to see what the couple has been up to since they wrapped filming for 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? since they’ve decided not to film anymore.

Nicole reportedly didn’t like the attention or the harassment they’ve received after sharing their story on TLC.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After returns Sunday, June 14 at 8/7c on TLC.