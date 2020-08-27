Laura Jallali rages at Aladin for getting engaged while they are still married, demands her stuff back again

Laura Jallali is calling out estranged husband, Alladin Jallali after finding out that he got engaged while they are still married.

The two have been separated for quite some time after a very rocky stint on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.

By the end of the season, the odd couple was officially over and during the reunion, they threw several accusations at each other.

Since then, there has been some nasty back and forth between them on Instagram.

After a while, Aladin remained relatively quiet on social media and we soon found out that he had happily moved on to a new relationship.

The 29-year old has been dropping lots of hints about the new woman in his life, but he’s been very careful not to reveal any photos of his new love.

We soon found out that the fitness enthusiast and his mystery woman had taken another step in their relationship by getting engaged.

Aladin has been engaged since July

The rest of the world might be happy to see Aladin moving on with his life.

However, one person who’s not very happy about it is estranged wife Laura Jallali.

It’s not clear what prompted this recent rant from the 51-year-old because the engagement news has been out for several weeks now.

As a matter of fact, we shared the announcement in July when Aladin posted a photo at the beach and fans noticed a suspicious piece of jewelry on his wedding finger.

When an Instagram user asked why he was wearing the ring, the handsome reality TV personality proudly shared that he was engaged.

At the time, Laura was surprisingly quiet about the whole thing but now she’s lashing out!

Laura blasts Aladin on social media

The single mom recently took to social media sharing a series of posts bashing her ex.

The screenshots were captured by Instagram user @reealityteavee.

Based on the messages the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way alum is obviously angry at the Tunisia native about the engagement.

In one message she states, “I will not keep my mouth shut anymore.”

“Be a man, divorce me before you are engaged again.”

Laura also requested that Aladin return items that belong to her, including jewelry items and gifts from her son.

“Be a man and do the right thing,” says Laura.

But the reality TV alum wasn’t done getting a few things off her chest quite yet.

In another post, she writes, “Remember who put you in the spotlight while you stole from me…Karma is a bitch.”

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Mondays at 9/8c on TLC.