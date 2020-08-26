90 Day Fiance: The Other Way taking a midseason break — Here’s when TLC is bringing our show back

Viewers have been enjoying all the relationship drama on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, but it’s almost time for the show to go on hiatus.

You’ll have to binge on reruns for the next few weeks as the network has just announced a short break.

But don’t worry too much though.

There’s so much going on this season that it has spilled over onto social media.

And as always, the very vocal cast has been reacting to all your backlash and criticism on Instagram and Twitter.

Chances are, even while the show is one break, we’ll get a lot of juicy gossip from them to keep us entertained until Season 2 of The Other Way returns.

Plus, it won’t be off our screens for too long anyway.

When will 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way return?

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is set to air its midseason finale on Monday, August 31.

It will then take a one month break which means you won’t be seeing any new episodes of the show in September.

Don’t worry though, knowing TLC there will be lots of reruns to keep all the drama fresh in your mind until the show finally returns.

And it case you’re wondering when that will be, the official date for the 90 Day Fiance spinoff to return is October 11 at 8/7c, so set your DVRs.

While you might be disappointed by the break, it will be totally worth it once you see what’s in store when the show returns.

TLC releases mid-season trailer

TLC has already released a mid-season trailer to tease what we can expect when the popular series is back on TLC.

And, it promises to be just as salacious as the first half of the season.

In the clip, we see a tense scene between Deavan Clegg and Jihoon Lee. The young couple already has a rocky relationship and it seems infidelity will be the catalyst for their breakup.

Just recently Jihoon shared on Instagram that the two are no longer together and that his wife is currently in a relationship with another Korean man.

Armando and Kenneth will also face some roadblocks as Armando tries to make his father come to terms with his relationship.

Also, things between Brittany and Yazan appear to take a dangerous turn as Azan receives a death threat due to his relationship with the outspoken American.

As for the other couples, Ariela goes into early labor with her and Biniyam’s baby.

Plus there’s a lot of intense moments coming up for Jenny and Sumit, as well as Melyza and Tim.

You can check them out in the mid-season trailer below.

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CEUbSEMgoew/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Mondays at 9/8c on TLC.