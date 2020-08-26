Jihoon Lee announces break from social media after split from Deavan Clegg and her new boyfriend revealed

It’s been a rough ride for 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star Jihoon Lee and it seems that he’s ready for a much-needed break, announcing that he’s likely to take a hiatus from social media.

The post comes amid news that not only have Jihoon and his wife, Deavan Clegg, split but she’s already moved on with a new man.

Taking to his Instagram stories on August 24, Jihoon shared his feelings with his followers stating, “I’m sorry and grateful to those who have rebuked and supported me. I’m working hard on my work, and I’m also preparing a lot of things I think I will be very busy [with] from now on.”

He continued, “I’m thinking of leaving social media for a while until then, But not [too] long. I need a lot of change for myself. I promise I’ll show you a better side of me when I come back. Until then, be healthy and happy. Thank you very much.”

A few days prior, during an Instagram Live, Jihoon gave fans a glimpse of his troubles saying, “So I can’t tell everything because the show [is] not finished. They will be happy and I need to be happy. Just, I will live my own life.”

He concluded, “If you lost [a] lover, boy [or] girl. So sad. But you can start again.”

Viewers of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way have seen their fair share of drama unfold on screen for the couple this season, starting with Deavan’s bold decision to move from the US to South Korea to be with Jihoon.

Off to a rocky start

Deavan arrived in South Korea with her two kids and mother, Elicia, in tow. It quickly became clear that this transition wasn’t going to go smoothly when the group, including Jihoon and his parents, arrived at the couple’s new apartment.

Knowing that Jihoon wouldn’t take the initiative in finding the family a place to live, Deavan took it upon herself to find (and pay for) an apartment in Korea before making the move overseas.

The apartment was less than desirable and the couple quickly moved out and into a new short-term apartment in a better part of the city.

Jihoon was hiding money and Elicia erupts

Shortly after their move into the new apartment, Deavan learned that the money Jihoon had been earning at his part-time job was being sent to his mother for safekeeping instead of sending it to her to support their children.

Jihoon tried to convince Deavan that he was doing it for them and their kids, but she refused to believe him and instead, accused him of hiding the money on purpose.

The couple reconciled and Jihoon agreed to work hard and become a better dad. But the peace didn’t last long. As both families were leaving a park where Deavan’s daughter Drascilla was playing, the child bolted away from the group when Jihoon put her down.

The rambunctious toddler took off across the park and into the street, leaving Deavan and her mother screaming at Jihoon to catch her.

Deavan moves back to America and onto a new man

Deavan moved back to the US in the spring of this year “for a horrible reason” according to the 23-year-old. So far, she hasn’t shared what that reason is.

Regardless of her initial reasoning for moving back to the US, it seems that nothing can slow her down. After posting a picture of herself and a new man, Jihoon confirmed that Deavan had moved on in the same Instagram Live.

“Yeah, she has [a] new boyfriend. I saw that post. So, wow, I can’t believe it, oh my God. Wow.” He continued, “I want my ex and her boyfriend just [to] be happy. Cause [it’s] her choice and [that’s the] way she [thinks] [she] will be happy and I’m just [going to] walk to my own way. But we’re still Taeyang’s parents.”

Who is Deavan’s new man?

A source close to Deavan revealed that she is dating Los Angeles based actor Christopher “Topher” Park.

Although the two are currently long-distance, the source claims that Topher has something Jihoon did not – he has his life together.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Mondays at 9/8c on TLC.