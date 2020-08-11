What happened to Drascilla on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way? Is Deavan Clegg’s daughter okay?

Deavan Clegg’s daughter Drascilla didn’t really appear throughout last night’s episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way until the very last scene of the episode.

And boy, did she steal the show.

During the final scene, Deavan, her mother Elicia, Jihoon, and his parents were hanging out on the playground, talking about how they were now on the same page.

Deavan had struggled to trust Jihoon as he had continuously lied to her, both before and after she arrived in South Korea. Everything appeared perfect and then, Drascilla decided to run away from the playground.

In the final scene, Drascilla’s family is seen running after her, yelling for her to stop. Jihoon sprints after her. That’s when the episode ends.

In the preview for next week’s episode, Deavan’s mom is seen questioning Jihoon completely and he’s spotted breaking down at the side of the road, sobbing. So, what the heck happened?

Drascilla ran away from her mother but she’s okay

Drascilla didn’t run out in a busy street and get seriously hurt. We know this because she’s still alive and well – and very happy. Deavan shared a photo of Drascilla on her social media accounts on July 8 of this year.

Now that we know she’s okay, let’s go back to that night in South Korea. The lack of answers from TLC has some people concerned, including those who have kids themselves.

As one user on Twitter shared, she just needed to know what was going on because she was a present and she needed to know if she was okay.

Another person brought up an interesting point. The editing makes it looks like Jihoon chases Drascilla and then gets the blame for whatever happens. And this user wants to know why Jihoon is sobbing as if Drascilla got hit by a car, and why Deavan’s mom is so angry with him when they were all there together.

The user also brings up the point about discipline, sharing that Drascilla isn’t disciplined and should be by her mother.

But back to Drascilla – what really happened to her? Was her life ever really in danger? Was there even a road there where she could have gotten hurt?

Drascilla’s running may have been twisted by editing

TLC and other networks are masters at editing content to make it seem much worse than it is. It has been done before and it will be done again. As one Twitter user points out, Drascilla may just have fallen, smacked her face on the concrete, and needed a bit of medical intervention.

Maybe she needed stitches. Or maybe Jihoon was running so fast that he accidentally tripped on her, pushing her down, resulting in stitches. And then, Deavan’s mom is giving him the blame.

At this point, we really don’t know what happened with Drascilla and we don’t know why Deavan and her mom are so tired of him and his lack of responsibility.

Throughout their time on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Jihoon and Deavan have questioned their relationship and in one episode, Jihoon even told Deavan to go back to America.

Even though Jihoon’s recent social activity could hint that they have split up, Deavan’s mother has confirmed that there is no trouble in paradise.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.