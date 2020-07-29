Jihoon tells Deavan to go back to America on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way — Are they still together?

Jihoon Lee and Deavan Clegg had a tense argument on the most recent episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, and fans are wondering if the couple is still together.

An egg-shaped translator device may have been the downfall of their marriage, as so often happens on 90 Day Fiance shows (we all saw how Paul and Karine dealt with their issues.)

Things got so bad during a conversation between Deavan, Jihoon, and his parents that Jihoon eventually stormed off, screaming, “Just go back to America!” Ouch.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The translation egg was the real culprit

On the July 27 episode, tensions reached a boiling point between the couple when they met up with Jihoon’s parents for dinner. The language barrier seemed to cause a major rift.

Jihoon’s dad, Hong Ju, was very apologetic over the circumstances Deavan found herself in while staying in South Korea. He told her, in as much English as he could manage, “We are sorry your guest room. Very small. And you have been come all the way.”

However, the translator device, which Deavan gave to Hong Ju in order to help him communicate with her, proved to be the real bad guy in the whole conversation. He said, “We never sent you financial support. As his parents, we are sorry.”

Unfortunately, the device translated that to, “I’m really sorry my parent’s failure to pay that money.” Deavan was livid, claiming it wasn’t Jihoon’s parents’ responsibility to take care of her and the children, but his.

Jihoon told Deavan to “just go back to America”

Things got even worse when Deavan questioned why Jihoon was putting all his money into his mother’s bank account, and he said into the translation device that he didn’t want to waste it or make another mistake with.

The device ended up translating that as, “I’m really sorry my parent’s failure to pay that money.” Perhaps the translation egg wants the couple to break up?

The miscommunication continued until Jihoon stormed out yelling, “Am I a joke? I’m not a f—king joke. Just go back to America.”

Have Deavan and Jihoon worked it out?

Between their financial difficulties and communication problems, the prospects for this couple never looked too good. And after the most recent episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, it would appear things have only gone from bad to worse.

So, are the couple still together?

Deavan posted a picture with Jihoon back in June, but later deleted it. She also posted several Youtube videos showing their life together, and those are still up. She hasn’t been totally open about her relationship status (likely due to her contractual obligations with TLC) so rumors have swirled.

One thing is certain- at the moment, Deavan is back in the United States with her two children. On July 21, her mother, Elicia, posted a picture of Deavan’s daughter Drascilla on Instagram. A user commented on the post asking, “Where are they living now?”

Elicia replied, “They are struck here until travel restriction are lessened because of the Virus”

So while we don’t have official word on their relationship status, we know that Deavan and Jihoon are living in different countries. All may be revealed in future episodes of the show.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Mondays at 9/8c on TLC.