90 Day Fiance: Jihoon Lee’s translator tells Deavan Clegg he will ‘make another mistake’ with money

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way features Deavan Clegg and Jihoon Lee as one of the couples this season. Maybe TLC should have said that this was a relationship between Deavan, Jihoon, and their portable translator.

Time and time again, Deavan and Jihoon have been unable to communicate with each other, with conversations getting even worse thanks to a translator that doesn’t always work well.

Deavan and Jihoon have relied too heavily on that translator during serious conversations about money and arguments about living arrangements. Sometimes the results are humorous but other times it appears that using the translator can be extremely aggravating.

On a new episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Deavan and Jihoon are with his father when she pulls out the translator again. It goes about as well as all of the previous times she has used it this season.

Jihoon’s dad meets Deavan’s translator

TLC released a clip for the next episode and it starts out with Jihoon’s dad talking about the current living arrangements.

“We are sorry about your guestroom. Very small and you have been come all the way,” Jihoon’s dad says before Deavan starts digging in her bag for the translator.

Jihoon’s mom wonders what’s going on and Jihoon explains that she is looking for her translator as it seems to take forever for her to find it.

They begin to have a difficult conversation through the translator, with Jihoon’s parents trying to take some of the responsibility for his actions but Deavan telling him that it is all on him.

She then questions him about why his money goes into his mom’s bank account. After hearing the question from Deavan, Jihoon’s dad tells him that he needs to apologize further for not giving her money for the birth of their child.

Check out the clip below to see everything that was said in the conversation and why using this translator continues to bring issues to the relationship, because the translator misinterprets one of Jihoon’s statements in a BIG way.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 2

The new episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is going to have a lot of drama packed into the one-hour presentation. And that’s in addition to Jihoon Lee and Deavan Clegg continuing to struggle.

Tim and Melyza will meet up in Colombia, Ari’s mom is going to go on the offensive, Brittany and Yazan need to find an ally, and the first trip into town for Kenneth and Armando has the couple worried on the July 27 episode.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Mondays at 9/8c on TLC.