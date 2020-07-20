90 Day Fiance: Watch Kenneth arrive in Mexico to live with Armando

On 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Kenneth is moving to Mexico to live with Armando. The couple has been featured a lot in this season of the show, but it has all been as individuals. That’s about to change.

Kenneth is from Florida and is making the huge move to go live in Mexico for the rest of his life. It’s a big deal, as he is leaving behind a comfortable life and a lot of his family in order to chase after love.

This next episode of The Other Way is going to be a very emotional one and TLC has released a brand new clip from when Kenneth knocks on Armando’s door.

Kenneth arrives in Mexico to live with Armando

Below is the full clip of Kenneth finally arriving in Mexico from his long drive. He started out in Florida and it took him nearly a week to make the trip to his new home.

Before he gets there, TLC shares a new segment of Armando telling his daughter about the big move. It’s a very touching moment from this season 0f 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way and it sets up this reunion perfectly.

“This day is something I’ve wanted and pictured for so long,” Armando says as the new clip begins. “I have lots of emotions going through me. I almost feel like I can’t breathe.”

The clip them goes from the kitchen, where Armando is preparing what looks like a fancy dinner for Kenneth, to the outside of their new home, where Kenneth is shown driving up in his car.

“I’m at the end of my four-day drive,” Kenneth says in his part. “I finally see our front door and I know Armando’s on the other side of that door waiting for me.”

Yes, he is definitely on the other side of that door and fans need to watch the clip below to see how both men react to seeing each other in-person for the first time in months.

Kenneth and Armando on 90 Day Fiance

Amid all of the couples and all of their stories on this season of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, the relationship between Kenneth and Armando seems to be the strongest.

There has been a lot of buildup to the moment when Kenneth finally arrives in Mexico to begin his new life with Armando and from the clips that TLC has released so far, it looks like viewers are really in for a treat.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Mondays at 9/8c on TLC.