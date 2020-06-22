90 Day Fiance: Armando tells his parents the truth, his mother starts crying

On 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Armando is ready to tell his parents about Kenneth. It’s a scary situation for him and it means revealing a lot about himself that he hasn’t told them before.

TLC released a clip of Armando sitting down with his parents to address everything, and he nervously speaks to the camera about what it could entail.

Armando is ready to tell his parents the truth

“I haven’t talked to my family in three years about me being gay, because I’ve heard comments about them still not accepting it… still not wanting to see it,” Armando says at the beginning of the clip shared below.

Armando goes on to say, “I’m very scared. I don’t know what to expect. I just do not want them to keep denying it.”

After his brief introduction to what viewers of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way are going to see, the scene shifts to Armando sitting down with his parents for what might be one of the most important conversations of his life.

He admits that having been married to a woman may have confused his parents, but that he has been hiding a large part of himself from them for years.

As he starts really opening up about it, his father begins to fidget and his mom starts crying. We don’t get to see how the conversation winds up going, but it certainly shows that Armando is ready to put all of his cards on the table.

Armando and Kenneth on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way

Kenneth is ready to leave his comfortable life in the United States to go live with Armando in Mexico. Though Kenneth’s family has had their reservations about it all, his kids are trying to give him as much supports as they can.

His family already knows about his lifestyle, so to that extent, Kenneth has it a bit easier as this relationship starts to move forward. At the same time, he has to adjust to moving to a completely different country in this process.

In order to get himself ready, Armando has been shown speaking to family members. Now, viewers will find out how the conversations have gone and if his parents are ready to accept him and also welcome Kenneth as a possible new member of the family.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Mondays at 9/8c on TLC.