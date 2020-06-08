Kenneth and Armando: Here’s what we know about this 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way couple

Kenneth and Armando are a new couple on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way that TLC viewers will meet during the Season 2 premiere.

The hit show is back for an all-new season, showing six Americans as they try to progress in their relationships with someone from another country.

The twist to The Other Way is that these Americans are all in the process of giving up their lives in the United States to chase down love in a different country.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Two couples are returning from Season 1 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, but TLC also has four new couples that viewers will start getting to know on the June 8 season premiere.

Kenneth and Armando on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way

TLC released a teaser video for Kenneth and Armando ahead of their first appearance on The Other Way. Shared below, it gives a quick look at this couple and what makes them tick.

Kenneth speaks during the fun clip below. He is 57 and from St. Petersburg, Florida.

Kenneth lets viewers know he is moving to Mexico to be with 31-year-old Armando. As he explains it, Kenneth is making this move “to be with the love of my life.”

As Kenneth explains it, Armando has a lot going for him. “This man has got it all. Beautiful smile, beautiful eyes, his body is great… We met on a social media page that is a support group for gay fathers.”

Armando has a six-year-old daughter that will undoubtedly play into things, and it looks like Kenneth has a large family — just from glimpses of him hanging out with people during the preview below.

Got it All | 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way "This man has got it all." 👨‍❤️‍👨Don’t miss Kenneth and Armando’s love story TONIGHT at 9/8c on #90DayFiance: The Other Way. Posted by 90 Day Fiance on Monday, June 8, 2020

Can Kenneth and Armando overcome The Other Way obstacles?

Kenneth may have foreshadowed some of the issues that the couple could face during the new season of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.

He touched on the age difference, that he has to move to Mexico, and that Armando cannot move to the U.S. due to his daughter.

As Kenneth tells it, “I’m ready to go to be with Armando to be with my love. The time is now.”

TLC viewers will get to watch Kenneth and Armando’s journey play out on Season 2 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way. They are one of six couples that will be featured this season, and the teaser above makes it look like an interesting match.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Mondays at 9/8c on TLC.