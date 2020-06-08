90 Day Fiance: Tim and Melyza have some major trust issues on Season 2 of The Other Way

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 2 will feature Tim and Melyza as one of the new couples, and it looks like this is one relationship with major trust issues.

As with the first season of the show, TLC is going to be following six couples as they try to survive the pitfalls of relationships that involve people from different countries.

The twist with this show is that it covers six Americans who are potentially willing to give up their comfortable lives in the United States to chase down love in another country.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Regarding this particular new 90 Day Fiance couple, Tim is from Dallas, Texas, and Melyza is from Medellin, Colombia.

Can Tim and Melyza make their relationship work?

TLC has released a video of the new couple ahead of the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way season premiere. Shared below, it gives viewers a quick glimpse at one of the six couples that will be featured this season.

Tim kicks off the video by introducing his girlfriend, Melyza, to the audience, revealing that she lives in Columbia. The couple spoke through a video chat before Tim starts to break down the relationship a bit.

“We are going through some insanely tough things,” Tim states before explaining an ongoing issue. “The reason that Melyza’s not moving here is because of something that I’m not proud of.”

What is Tim not proud of, and why does it look like he starts shedding some tears after he utters those words?

Viewers are going to want to tune in starting on June 8 to see what kind of drama this relationship will reveal on TLC this season.

Tim and Melyza | 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way The heart wants what it wants! For Tim, that happens to be a woman over 2,000 miles away. See his unconventional love story on the new season of #90DayFiance: The Other Way, premiering Monday at 9/8c. Posted by 90 Day Fiance on Wednesday, June 3, 2020

New season of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way finally debuts

Season 2, Episode 1 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way arrives at 9/8c on Monday, June 8. It follows the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days season finale that airs at 8/7c.

For most of the day on TLC, the network is airing older episodes to let viewers catch up on the story of the first season The Other Way couples. The episodes are also still available OnDemand and through the TLC Go app.

According to TLC, the first episode for Season 2 will show Brittany telling her father that she is moving to Jordan, Jenny telling her daughters that she is moving to India, Kenny selling his house to join his love in Mexico, and Ariela showing the stress of her move to Ethiopia.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Mondays at 9/8c on TLC.