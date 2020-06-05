90 Day Fiance: Brittany and Yazan may have the biggest cultural differences to overcome on Season 2 of The Other Way

TLC is gearing up for the Season 2 premiere of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way and from the previews we’ve seen so far, it’s going to be good.

All the cast members who will appear on the show have been revealed and one couple you’ll get to know in a few days is Brittany and Yazan.

They are sure to be one of the most talked-about duos this season.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Hailing from different countries, they will have to try and merge their personality differences, social norms, and cultural differences.

Brittany will experience a culture shock

The 26-year-old model and aspiring rapper lives in Palm Beach Florida.

However, her fiance Yazan – who is a 24-year-old mechanical engineering graduate – resides more than 6,000 miles away in Jordan.

The predominantly Muslim country observes a very modest dress code – with women wearing loose-fitting clothes and covering their arms, legs, and chest.

While it is not mandatory for women to wear a Hijab at all times, there are certain places within the middle eastern country where the head must be covered.

This is a far cry from the dress code that Brittany has been accustomed to in the U.S, coupled with the fact that, as an aspiring rapper, being scantily clad and provocative is par for the course.

Brittany’s Instagram page is further proof that the Jordanian lifestyle will be quite an adjustment for her.

With over 300,000 followers, she often posts bikini-clad photos and other revealing images – a definite no-no in her fiance’s home country.

Yazan and Brittany’s relationship

This season we’ll see Brittany move to Jordan to be with Yazan.

While he is a devout Muslim, the two will no doubt bump heads as his girlfriend has no plans to convert to Islam.

The social media influencer will also face scrutiny from her fiance’s conservative family, who’s concern stems from Brittany’s provocative nature.

The 90 Day Fiance couple will be put to the test, with Yazan’s family preventing them from moving in together until they get married.

However, there might be a snag in their wedding plans, as TLC reveals that Brittany is keeping a secret that might ruin their relationship.

It’s not clear what kind of secret the reality TV personality might be keeping and the network has not given any hints as to what this might be.

For now, we’ll just have to wait and see how their relationship plays when Season 2 of the hit show returns.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way premieres Monday, June 9 at 9/8c on TLC.