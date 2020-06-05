90 Day Fiance: Can Jenny and Sumit overcome trust issues and divorce on Season 2 of The Other Way?

Jenny and Sumit shared their love story on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way last year.

Their story was a powerful one as they both wanted to be together, but Sumit’s family was against their relationship.

As Jenny moved to India to be with him, they continued to hide their relationship. But soon, Sumit shared a secret.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

He was actually a married man, but not because he wanted to be. His parents had arranged a marriage for him, and he was miserable.

Sumit only wanted to be with Jenny, but his family removed him from the apartment they shared, and she was forced to go back home.

Jenny and Sumit struggled on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way

Despite their struggles, it appears that Jenny and Sumit didn’t give up on their romance.

Even though Jenny couldn’t afford to stay in India without Sumit’s help and even though he was a married man, they didn’t give up on their love.

Jenny and Sumit are ready to try again, is the second time a charm? Find out Monday at 9/8c on the new season of #90DayFiance: The Other Way. Posted by 90 Day Fiance on Thursday, June 4, 2020

TLC shared a video on Facebook, detailing how Jenny and Sumit came to be where they are now. And they are ready to give it another chance.

But the question is — will they be able to make a romance work now that Sumit is getting a divorce? And will his parents ever accept Jenny as their new daughter-in-law?

Will Jenny and Sumit be together again?

During the Tell-All last year, Sumit revealed that he and his wife had separated. He also explained that his wife’s family filed charges against him as he wanted a divorce.

We don’t know what the status of his divorce is at the time of his reporting, but he seems eager to get out of the marriage, as he claimed on the show he never loved her.

Jenny and Sumit weren’t shy about hiding their love either. Even though Sumit knew that his parents were against his relationship, he continued to flirt with Jenny online on social media.

After the season ended last year, Jenny revealed that she was doing great, and their love was strong. Since they are appearing on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 2, their desire to fight for their love continues.

It sounds like Jenny and Sumit are ready to fight for their love so they can be together, even though it may seem that the whole world is against them.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way premieres Monday, June 8 at 9/8c on TLC.