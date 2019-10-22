Home > Smallscreen

Sumit from 90 Day Fiance’s wife receives sympathy after The Other Way Tell All — Jenny Slatten criticized for plans to return to India

By
22nd October 2019 2:24 PM ET
Jenny and Sumit at the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Tell ALl
Sumit did appear on the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Couples Tell All alongside Jenny Slatten. Pic credit: TLC

The first season of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way has ended and now, fans of the TLC series have had a chance to reflect and react to what we all saw. Now that it’s all over, there has been a renewed interest in Sumit’s wife, whose identity wasn’t uncovered as this storyline played out.

On the Couples’ Tell All, Sumit updated TLC viewers, telling them that he and his wife are now separated. He also confirmed that her family did end up filing charges against him so it looks like a divorce will be the next step for him.

Sumit was also asked why he chose to be on the 90 Day Fiance spinoff, considering that he was a married man. He explained that he agreed to be on the show as a means to an end. He wanted to be in a happy relationship with Jenny Slatten and didn’t see any other way to get to that point.

After all, Sumit’s marriage was arranged and he claims to have never been in love with his wife. And while this admission has helped some 90 Day Fiance fans to accept and even encourage his relationship with Jenny, others have wondered about his wife. Many have even said on social media that they feel sorry for her.

Still, others wanted to meet Sumit’s wife at the Tell All but that never happened.

In fact, some wanted her whole family to show up and confront Sumit and Jenny on-air. That would have been interesting.

But even with Sumit’s wife pulling quite a bit of sympathy from TLC viewers, Jenny Slatten made it clear that she and Sumit are in it for the long haul. She even said on the Couples’ Tell All that she was planning to head back to India to be with him.

As Monsters & Critics has already reported, 90 Day Fiance spoilers claim that Jenny and Sumit are already signed on for Season 2 of The Other Way. That lines right up with Jenny’s announcement that she will be going back to India.

It looks like The Other Way fans will be getting a chance to see what happens next for this controversial 90 Day Fiance couple.

711b4e77a42a7a2cee666be8c4b00f00?s=250&d=mm&r=g - Sumit from 90 Day Fiance’s wife receives sympathy after The Other Way Tell All -- Jenny Slatten criticized for plans to return to India

Shaunee Flowers

Shaunee Flowers is an editor and a writer for Monsters... read more
711b4e77a42a7a2cee666be8c4b00f00?s=250&d=mm&r=g - Sumit from 90 Day Fiance’s wife receives sympathy after The Other Way Tell All -- Jenny Slatten criticized for plans to return to India

Latest posts by Shaunee Flowers (see all)