Jenny and Sumit from 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way caught flirting on the Gram after season end

Jenny and Sumit are one of the most popular couples from the first season of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way. Their story was shocking from beginning to… well, it hasn’t ended yet.

There are rumors that the two will be returning for another season of the TLC series that made them famous. In the meantime, many 90 Day Fiance fans have been wondering what the pair have been up to in the off-time and whether they are still together.

Recently, Jenny took to Instagram to share an update on her life. In it, she informed fans that she is “happy and doing great.” Then Jenny went on to say of her relationship with Sumit, “Our love is strong.”

It was a simple post that confirmed Jenny and Sumit are, in fact, still together. But it was the comment section where the two continued to interact and their exchange was so cute we just had to share it.

The post started racking up comments quickly but one made by Sumit stuck out. He wrote, “❤️ u baby” followed by a heart-eyes emoji. Jenny saw it and responded with three heart emojis of her own.

Others were also quick to comment on Jenny’s photo, with the majority cheering on her relationship with Sumit. Of course, there are always a few that have to get a dig in and those showed up too, with a few people wondering why she didn’t leave Sumit after his string of lies.

Jenny could be seen responding to quite a few of the comments, both good and bad. The comments she ignored were the ones asking if they were returning to 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way or if Sumit would be coming to the United States. If rumors about them filming Season 2 are true, she wouldn’t be allowed to comment on it.