Kenneth’s family is worried about move to Mexico to be with Armando on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way

On 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Kenneth is preparing to move to Mexico to live with Armando. There are a number of roadblocks, though, and Kenneth’s family is worried about what might happen.

Kenneth and Armando were introduced as the first male gay couple in the history of the franchise. During the first episode of The Other Way Season 2, a lot of time was spent getting to know Kenneth and Armando.

At the age of 57, Kenneth is ready to give up his life in the United States to go live with his love in Mexico. He will leave behind a son and three daughters to make the move, but they are all fully grown now.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Kenneth’s kids are concerned for a number of reasons and at the top of that list is the news that Armando has not even told his parents that he is gay.

Kenneth’s family worries about move to Mexico

In a clip for the new episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, a family dinner is shown taking place between Kenneth and his kids where he speaks about his upcoming move. His kids are with him and sharing their concerns about the situation.

The kids are understandably nervous about their dad moving to Mexico and one of his daughters expresses her worry about him not being accepted down there when he moves in with Armando.

“It’s a little nerve-wracking and a little intimidating,” Kenneth says in the clip below. He continues speaking to the camera by saying, “Because I don’t know if they’re going to accept me… accept us together. So, it’s going to be very scary, actually.”

The good news, though, is that his kids are happy that he’s happy, even if the move could be difficult on all of them.

The clip below is an emotional one and it definitely shows just how much Kenneth’s family loves him.

Kenneth and Armando have a great story

There are six couples that Season 2 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way will focus on, including two that have returned from last season. While it is still interesting to check in on Jihoon Lee and Deavan Clegg, the story behind Kenneth and Armando’s relationship may be even more exciting to watch play out.

Finding out if the two fathers can find a way to make their new life work in Mexico is going to keep viewers captivated all summer.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Mondays at 9/8c on TLC.