Jihoon Lee claps back at 90 Day Fiance critics who call him out for no job

Jihoon Lee from 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way has a lot of critics. Now he has some choice words for critics who have been harping on him about his job situation.

During the first season of the 90 Day Fiance spin-off, the relationship between Deavan Clegg and Jihoon Lee featured on the show.

Deavan is from the United States and met Jihoon while she was on a trip to South Korea. They got together, and Deavan became pregnant, keeping the pair linked as she traveled back home.

The relationship continued to develop online, and Deavan got closer to her due date. Season 1 of The Other Way explored the birth of their son, Jihoon preparing to take care of their new family and Deavan moving to South Korea.

Only, Jihoon didn’t prepare as well as he was supposed to, which is an area of contention as the couple returns for Season 2 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.

Jihoon Lee says that he has a job now

After Deavan gave birth to their son, she expected to move to a house or apartment in South Korea. After picking her up from the airport, Jihoon told her they would be living with his parents for months.

Not only had Jihoon not secured a place for them to live, but he was also jobless and nearly penniless due to fines he had accrued for illegally selling “lost” phones.

As expected, Deavan was pretty displeased with Jihoon was forcing her to live in an uncomfortable situation with his parents.

Many fans of the show were on her side, but Jihoon seems to be tired of reading about not having a job. He took to his Instagram account to share some key words with viewers.

Jihoon Lee shares his thoughts on Instagram

Sharing hashtags for 90 Day Fiance, 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, and TLC, Jihoon Lee got down to business and addressed people he feels might be too interested in his job status.

“I have a job old ladies,” Jihoon wrote with a smiley face. “And How else do you want me to grow up? You are not my mom.”

Jihoon Lee had some choice words for 90 Day Fiance viewers. Pic credit: @jihoonlee90dv/Instagram

He got straight to the point with his social media post, and the responses have been a mix of support and condemnation.

One Instagram user wrote, “You are suppose to be head of household and you act like a teenager.”

Another one wrote, “Hey kiddo, don’t worry about what a bunch of mean people have to say, they are usually the ones that have no control over their own lives so they try and put their nasty opinions on people!! Ignore.. I hope you and Deavon are safe you have a beautiful family.”

Another posted, “You love your family. Don’t worry about what people say. Hold your head high and enjoy your family.”

Jihoon Lee may have some detractors, but he also still has a lot of support from fans. Make sure to tune in on Monday nights to see how his relationship with Deavan Clegg continues to play out.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Mondays at 9/8c on TLC.