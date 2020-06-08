Deavan Clegg confirms relationship status with Jihoon Lee ahead of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 2 premiere

Deavan Clegg is clearing up rumors that she dumped Jihoon Lee and moved back to America.

Deavan and Jihoon are slated to appear on Season 2 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way as they continue to navigate life together with two kids. In recent previews of the show, Deavan’s return to Utah is teased, leading many to believe that the reality TV couple has split.

But a fan recently asked Deavan about the rumor, and she was quick to answer them, letting everyone know if she and Jihoon have called it quits or if they’re still together.

Deavan and Jihoon return to 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way

When 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way returns on Monday night for Season 2, Deavan and Jihoon are just one of two couples returning for the show. Jenny and Sumit are the other.

From what we’ve seen in previews, Deavan and Jihoon’s story will cover their experience in South Korea as the coronavirus first hit, causing them to be stuck in the country despite earlier plans to come back to America back in March.

It has also been teased that Deavan and Jihoon are going through some of their lowest low points, with her upset that he still hasn’t got it together to become a provider for their family.

Did Deavan and Jihoon break up?

But is there trouble in paradise?

One of Deavan Clegg’s followers asked just that, writing, “I thought you two were broken up.”

Deavan was quick to respond, telling them simply “no.”

Deavan and the kids are in America

In real-time, many 90 Day Fiance fans are already aware that Deavan and her two children Drascilla and Taeyang are in Utah. She’s even posted pictures of them blowing bubbles at her mom’s house.

At this point, it’s unclear if she will head back to South Korea or if it’s time for Deavan’s family to make a life in America with Jihoon coming to join them.

What we do know, though, is that Deavan is denying that there has been a breakup as the pair get ready to share their lives with us all once again. Hopefully, it will be a happy ending.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way premieres on Monday, June 8 at 9/8c on TLC.