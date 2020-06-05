Did Deavan Clegg dump Jihoon Lee? 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way couple see their ‘lowest points’ on Season 2

Did Deavan Clegg dump Jihoon Lee? 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 2 will show the couple at their lowest points, which is adds fuel to the rumor they are done.

Ahead of the new season, Deavan has come back to the United States without Jihoon. She is also teasing that Season 2 of the 90 Day Fiance spin-off as an accurate portrayal of their relationship. Now fans think that she is referencing the demise of her and Jihoon.

What can fans expect from 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way?

In a virtual chat with Access Hollywood, Deavan shared that the new season is full of ups and downs for the couple.

Due to her contract with TLC, Deavan didn’t go into detail. She did explain that the season features Deavan and Jihoon navigating some challenging situations in their relationship.

The preview for the new season of the hit TLC show teases that Jihoon’s career, or lack of one, is a top concern for Deavan. Financial struggles and providing for the family will be one topic the couple argues about throughout the new season.

Did Deavan dump Jihoon?

Deavan is currently in the United States with their two kids, Drascilla and Taeyan. Jihoon is still back in South Korea.

The family was together during the coronavirus pandemic. Once the travel ban was lifted, Deavan left with the kids.

The rumor mill is buzzing the Deavan dumped Jihoon. ShowBiz Cheatsheet shared insiders claiming that the couple has called it quits for good.

One reason for the couple ending the romance is alleged that Jihoon’s mother disapproves of Deavan. Another is that Deavan wants to quit 90 Day Fiance, but he does not.

They are under contract with TLC. Deavan is reportedly seeking a lawyer to help her get her out of the deal.

Now, there is a chance Deavan is just visiting her family in Las Vegas and intends to go back to South Korea. Since neither Deavan nor Jihoon are commenting on the rumors, right now, that is all they are – rumors.

Fans are going to have to tune in to Season 2 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way to see if Deavan Clegg did dump Jihoon Lee or if it was all speculation. They are a fan-favorite couple, so if Jihoon and Deavan did call it quits, viewers will be disappointed.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 2 premieres Monday, June 8 at 8/7c on TLC.