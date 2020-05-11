Jihoon Lee in big trouble? Deavan Clegg complains that only her 90 Day Fiance fanbase said ‘Happy Mother’s Day’

Jihoon Lee has a lot of explaining to do, and we’re not the only ones waiting to hear what his excuse is.

Yesterday, families spent the day pampering and celebrating the special moms in their lives.

Unfortunately, Deavan Clegg didn’t get the special treatment she had hoped for while celebrating her first Mother’s Day since being married.

Sadly, no one in her family seemed to acknowledge the special event.

Clegg – who is a mother of two – clearly felt slighted by the snub and took to social media to get a few things off her chest.

Deaven speaks out on Twitter

The young mom took to Twitter to share that the special occasion wasn’t treated as such by husband Jihoon Lee.

And this is not the first time Lee has failed to acknowledge a special occasion in Clegg’s life.

Apparently, she didn’t get a gift for Christmas, nor did she get one for her birthday, as she shares in the series of sad tweets posted yesterday.

Is Mother’s Day observed in South Korea?

Deavan is originally from Utah and now lives in South Korea with her husband Jihoon and their two kids.

The couple shares a son, one-year-old Taeyang, and Daevan also has a five-year-old daughter, Driscilla, from a previous relationship.

It’s not clear if Jihoon is cheap, or if it’s just a cultural difference.

We checked Jihoon’s Instagram page, and he didn’t share anything about Mother’s Day for his wife or even to his mother.

Mother’s Day is a holiday observed by many countries worldwide, but is it celebrated in Lee’s home country?

Although South Korea does not observe Mother’s Day and Father’s Day separately, the month of May is special for parents.

South Korea observes Parent’s Day on May 8.

“Celebrated on May 8 every year, the holiday was originally instated as Mothers’ Day in the 1930s before the nation’s fathers were added to the mix in 1973. The day honors both parents rather than having a separate Mother’s and Father’s Day.”

To mark the occasion, families “spend time together and the government organizes public celebrations and gives out awards.”

Due to the worldwide pandemic, we’re guessing a public celebration was not held this year.

Nonetheless, as for Jihoon and Deavan, the couple needs to find a way to merge their cultures and get on the same page.

Deavan shares a mother’s day post on IG

Although she didn’t get the Mother’s Day celebration she envisioned, that didn’t stop the 24-year-old from sending out a sweet greeting of her own.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way premiers on Monday, June 8, at 8/7c on TLC.