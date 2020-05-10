Deavan Clegg declares love for Korean culture, says 90 Day Fiance didn’t show her truth

Deavan Clegg from 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is clearing up a few things regarding her stint on the show.

As we gear up for season two– which is set to premiere in June– Clegg is sharing quite a bit of information about the show with her fans.

In her Instagram stories, the mom-of-two started a Q & A titled ‘spilling the tea on season one.’

In the post, she encourages her over 300,000 viewers to send in their questions about the show.

Clegg clears up a misconception about her knowledge of Korea

One fan asked, “What do you think was the biggest misconception about your story on the show?”

She responded, “That I don’t know anything about Korean culture,” adding, “I really love Korean culture and I felt like it wasn’t shown on the show.”

As you know, Cleggs’ husband Jihoon Lee is from Seoul, South Korea.

When we were first introduced to the couple on season one, they were only dating –and Deavan, who hails from Salt Lake City, Utah, shared that they had met on a dating app.

The then 22-year-old model and single mom used translation apps to communicate with Jihoon.

As the season progressed, we saw the relationship between Cleggs and her then, 29-year-old phone dealer boyfriend continue to progress.

After three months of online communication, Jihoon decided to pack his bags and take a trip from Seoul to America where they would meet face-to-face for the first time.

It wasn’t long before the couple discovered that they were expecting their first child together.

Deavan visits South Korea

On Season 1 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Deavan ended up moving to South Korea to live with Jihoon and his parents. It was sometimes awkward, as viewers saw on the show but that wasn’t her first time in Jihoon’s home country.

After his initial visit to America, Deavan took a trip to South Korea to meet Jihoon’s parents. She didn’t think the trip went too well though, expressing later that they didn’t really talk to her and she left South Korea without their blessing to marry their son.

At this point, Clegg didn’t know much about Korean culture –or it may have just come off that way, she has since told her followers.

“I don’t know if his parents avoided me, but we never had time to sit down and discuss something, so I never got their blessing. I left Korea as if I wasn’t good enough for their son in their eyes.”

But Jihoon’s parents got another chance to spend time with Deavan after they took a trip to America to spend some time with her. The visit was documented on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way when Deavan was still pregnant with their son TaeYang.

Jihoon and Deavan are now married

Davean revealed on Season 1 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way that after their son was born they would move to South Korea to live with Jihoon.

She later received his parents’ blessing and the two have since welcomed their son.

They later got married, and now live in South Korea with their son and Deavan’s daughter from a previous relationship, Drascilla.

We will soon get an inside look into what has transpired with their family since the TLC camera’s stopped rolling.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 2 premieres on Monday, June 8 on TLC.