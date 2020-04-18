There’s been a lot of confusion about whether or not Evelin and Corey from 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way are still together.

She says one thing, and he says another but what we do know is that they are spending a whole lot of time together lately and they aren’t hiding it.

Just weeks ago, Evelin Villegas claimed that she and Corey Rathgeber were not a couple but that they were still quarantining together in Ecuador.

And while the bar was closed due to the pandemic, she assured 90 Day Fiance fans that she was doing just fine.

Not long after, Corey shared a new message, letting fans know that all was well with him and Evelin. His message to fans said, “We go through some hard times … but we’re doing good.”

Corey’s comments came after a new round of rumors from Laura Jallali about his relationship with Evelin.

To that, Corey said, “Actually, I haven’t even seen her in like three months. She was saying some other stuff too, I don’t even know what it was, about me and Evelin’s relationship … Once again, false.”

What are Evelin and Corey up to now?

Lately, Evelin and Corey have been spending their coronavirus quarantine time making TikTok videos together as she shows off her new curves, and he proves that he’s just not a very good dancer. (Sorry, Corey!)

As you can see in the TikTok video above, shirtless Corey Rathgeber has definitely slimmed down since the 90 Day Fiance: The Other way reunion. It was there that he revealed Evelin wanted him to drop a few pounds after he put on weight.

And as far as Evelin goes, she’s been battling rumors that she got a boob job. She says that she didn’t get any plastic surgery done. Instead, she just put on a few pounds, giving her a new curvier look. Both of them are looking great!

The pair also spent Easter together and even shared a “family picture” with their pets. Evelin and Corey look really happy together, and it’s hard to imagine that they are doing all of that while separated.

Is it possible that Corey and Evelin are still trying to keep some mystery about their relationship because of their 90 Day Fiance contracts?

Are Corey and Evelin filming?

Just a few weeks ago, Evelin said this about her relationship with Corey, “I can’t give you details about my relationship right now. Is not easy what I go through and is definitely harder in times like this, but I look forward everything getting better and this over.

Season 2 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way will return on June 1 and Corey and Evelin are not one of the veteran couples returning to the show.

They do have a 90 Day Fiance: What Now? episode to update fans on their lives, and that could be the reason for all the confusion.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way returns on Monday, June 1 at 8/7c on TLC.