Evelin gives coronavirus update from Ecuador, cocktail bar closed as she spends time with Corey

Evelin Villegas is providing everyone with an update from Ecuador.

As with the rest of the world, Ecuador is going into full shutdown mode.

Since the 90-Day Fiance: The Other Way star has a bar, this means she’s directly affected by this closure.

She shared the news in an Instagram post, but she didn’t mention Corey Rathgeber.

On the show, Corey revealed he had invested thousands of dollars into the bar they were opening together, making him the co-owner of the bar.

Evelin and Corey is closed down during pandemic

On her private Instagram account, Evelin shared an update from Ecuador, revealing just how they were dealing with the shutdown.

In that same message, she revealed that their bar would be closing down.

“Ecuador is on full lockdown right now, no places open from 4 pm till 5 am, tomorrow it will full lockdown from 2 pm till 5 am, and it will be this way till next Monday,” Evelin wrote on her Instagram, which is currently set to private.

“Things got crazy here really quick, I’m lucky to stay at home right in front of the beach.”

In this lengthy post, she also shared that her cocktail bar was also forced to close down.

“I’m so thankful for all the [blessings] and for being able to get my products to be safe in this quarantine,” she continued. “All businesses are closed which means @coctelesdelparaiso and my family’s restaurant will be close for who knows how long.”

The bar’s Instagram shared a picture of Corey and Evelin at the bar back in 2018 but has since promoted the location with pictures of patrons.

Corey himself hasn’t shared anything about the bar closing down.

However, he did share a photo of himself and Evelin at the grocery store in Playas, Guayas, a few days ago, revealing that they were ready after the country had been placed in a state of emergency.

Evelin and Corey are filming for TLC again

Evelin and Corey’s journey to open their cocktail bar was featured on 90-Day Fiance: The Other Way. Their storyline primarily focused on Corey’s adjustment in moving to Ecuador to be with Evelin.

They have confirmed that they are currently filming for TLC, which means viewers will be getting more of their story this year.

TLC has yet to announce a premiere date for 90-Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 2 but it’s coming soon without Corey and Evelin. Instead, the pair are going to be featured on 90 Day Fiance’s What Now?, where their lives since appearing on the show will be updated.

As fans recall, last year, Corey was obsessed with his woman Evelin and was battling Raul for her attention.

Raul admitted that he did have some feelings for Evelin and would be there to date her, should things go awry with Corey. All of this was revealed during the Tell All Special.

During Season 1, Corey explained to viewers that they were banking on the cocktail bar bringing in money for them to survive.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is currently on hiatus.