Evelin Villegas confirms filming 90 Day Fiance with Corey Rathgeber, spills all the tea on Laura Jallali and even talks Danielle Jbali

Evelin Villegas is spilling all of the piping hot tea about her fiance Corey Rathgeber as well as her 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way cast member and (former) friend Laura Jallali. She even managed to squeeze in a bit of Danielle Jbali gossip.

It all went down on Instagram Live on Monday when Evelin popped up in a live video with 90 Day Fiance blogger John Yates, and it’s safe to say that this is one of the juiciest scoops dropped in a long time.

Evelin and Corey are filming for 90 Day Fiance

For starters, Evelin is in Panama and confirmed that Corey is in Ecuador taking care of their animals. She did confirm that they are filming and assured those watching that we would see more of their story next year.

And while Evelin and Corey are still communicating, there are major relationship issues now that they are trying to work through because of that meetup with Larissa months ago.

At this point, Evelin said that she and Corey are very much still a team but that they have some things to work through, and right now, she doesn’t know where she wants the relationship to go but confirmed that she is not ready to live together again.

Evelin also took aim at the 90 Day Fiance pay, telling John Yates that Corey could work for three months and earn the same amount they were paid for filming the entire season of The Other Way. And yet, they have filmed again, although she’s not sure if they will be filming more.

She also said that filming for The Other Way was fun but that watching it later definitely was not. They didn’t know how the footage would all be put together.

Evelin spills all the tea on Laura Jallali

Evelin invited Laura to visit Ecuador at the Tell All because Aladin dumped her during filming. She is still in Ecuador now, even though Evelin never expected her to stay so long.

Laura did not get paid for her time on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way because she broke her contract. From letting 90 Day Fiance fans know that she and Aladin were no longer together to the pregnancy and abuse claims, Laura went too far in terms of her NDA, and because of that, they did not pay her.

Evelin confirms that Laura Jallali’s relationship with @thechanteltea is “a big fat lie.” She told John Yates that Tony, the man behind the Instagram account, has never been to Ecuador and that Laura has not left since she arrived several months ago.

The thing that worries Evelin about Laura’s friendship and fake relationship with Tony is that she’ll share information about Evelin to the Instagram blogger and that he will share it with everyone.

Evelin also claimed that Laura Jallali wants to be on 90 Day Fiance again and that her fake relationship with the Instagram blogger could be her attempt at getting back on the show.

However, Evelin doesn’t believe it’ll work no matter what she does because Laura already has been in trouble with the network for sharing spoilers.

Corey was supposed to be Laura’s roommate in Ecuador. Evelin said that, due to relationship problems that started when Corey was hanging out with Larissa, that they haven’t been living together. The solution was going to be that Laura and Corey were planning to be roommates so that she could afford her apartment in Ecuador.

That plan fell through though because Evelin and Laura had a falling out. Evelin has accused Laura of trying to cause a breakup between her and Corey so that she could secure a roommate. Right now, because Evelin is in Panama, Corey is staying at her place.

Evelin said that she has blocked Laura and never wants to see her or hear from her again. She even threatened that if Laura wants to start problems with her as she has done with others, she has receipts too.

Laura’s visa was renewed so that she can stay three more months in Ecuador. Evelin expects her to stay all three months there but said that Laura would be lonely on Christmas because she wants nothing to do with her.

Laura Jallali and Danielle Jbali are fighting over a man

As if that wasn’t enough 90 Day Fiance gossip, Evelin Villegas also shared that Laura Jallali and Danielle Jbali are fighting over a man.

Evelin confirmed that she met the guy, who wants nothing to do with 90 Day Fiance when he came to Ecuador to visit Laura. Laura met him because Danielle introduced them online.

She claimed that when the man who was not named was in Ecuador, Danielle was blowing up his phone. And while Evelin said that this man isn’t Laura’s boyfriend, she does think that Laura may be in love with him.

And while Evelin said this man seems like a “sincere, nice guy,” she doesn’t understand why he is interested in both Danielle and Laura.

To watch the entire Instagram Live video (and we highly recommend you do because it’s that good), click here.