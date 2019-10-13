Corey Rathgeber calls Evelin Villegas the ‘world’s most beautiful women,’ Raul responds

It’s been a rough couple of months for Corey Rathgeber, who is still trying to convince the world just how much he loves Evelin Villegas. The 90 Day Fiance star has posted about his love for the second time since the couple allegedly split but he didn’t get a response from Evelin. Instead, Raul dropped into the comments with his opinion.

“She’s the worlds most beautiful women. I will never stop loving her no matter what trials and tribulations come upon us!” Corey wrote in the caption.

And despite a past fling with Evelin and another shocker coming up on the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Tell All, Raul is the one who answered Corey. He wrote, “You are such a gentleman @coreyrathgeber_90 never change that.”

It’s still not clear if Corey and Evelin have reconciled since the last drama on social media when she put him on blast for enjoying a night out with Larissa Dos Santos Lima. Evelin was furious when he found out about their “date” and went in on both Corey and Larissa.

There were reports that the two weren’t together anymore, which is why he messaged Larissa, wanting to hang out with her in Las Vegas earlier this month.

After Evelin put Corey on blast and told the world they were over, he tried to do as much damage control as possible and it looks like that may still be what is happening. After all, their show is still airing on TLC and they are under a strict NDA to keep any spoilers to themselves. Breaking up is a huge spoiler!

As Evelin parties it up in Ecuador, Corey is still in the U.S., most recently hanging out in Colorado with his cousins. The pair have a history of taking breaks and getting back together. There’s no telling if this latest “break” is going to be any different or if it’s the last time they will split up.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Mondays at 9/8c on TLC.